Woman issues warning about fatty liver, regrets ignoring what her physical revealed

Medical care in the United States is often incredibly expensive. As most Americans are aware of these costs, some will put off medical treatment until the last possible moment in hopes that the issue will resolve itself organically.

“One in four adults say that in the past 12 months they have skipped or postponed getting health care they needed because of the cost,” reads a piece in KFF. “Notably six in ten uninsured adults (61%) say they went without needed care because of the cost.”

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after issuing a warning about this practice. Specifically, if you suspect you have liver issues, this TikToker uses her own experience to reveal why you should seek help immediately.

A small liver problem becomes a big deal

In a clip with over 3.1 million views, TikTok user Crissy (@crissymrls) explains her own experience dealing with what was initially just a fatty liver.

According to Crissy, she was “diagnosed with fatty liver.” However, her primary care provider (PCP) told her not to worry about it.

“‘A lot of people have it, especially in America because of all the crap that we eat,’” she recalls her PCP saying. “‘Try to eat better, work out when you can. I’ll see you next year.’”

As a result, Crissy ignored many of her symptoms for five years. Eventually, she felt a pain in her abdomen intensifying, and she reached out to a liver specialist to see if they had a method for resolving her issues. She informed the specialist of her previous diagnosis, and the specialist did blood work and a FibroScan to determine if she had any serious issues.

“Two weeks later, I got a call telling me that I had stage three liver fibrosis, which is one stage away from liver cirrhosis, which is incurable, untreatable. And it’s one stage away from liver cancer,” she details.

What is liver fibrosis?

According to Medical News Today, “Liver fibrosis occurs when excessive amounts of scar tissue build up in the liver due to repetitive or long-lasting injury or inflammation,” and it is treatable by “clearing infections, making lifestyle changes, and taking certain medications.”

In contrast, liver cirrhosis “is permanent scarring that damages your liver and interferes with its functioning,” which “can lead to liver failure,” per the Cleveland Clinic. While symptoms can be mitigated, the Cleveland Clinic notes that “once you have cirrhosis, your liver won’t get better.”

“If you have fatty liver, please don’t ignore it,” Crissy advises. “Go see a liver specialist. Get on some type of treatment, something to lose the weight. Do not ignore it.”

In the comments section, users revealed their own experiences dealing with both liver issues and the medical establishment.

“Yep, lost my brother to nonalcoholic liver disease. It’s so common now,” said a user.

“I was diagnosed with stage 2 fibrosis, lost 40 pounds and now I’m a zero now, I also took turmeric,” added another. “I always thought it was my gallbladder. Praying you can reverse this.”

“Yep my sister died two years ago ago from it,” offered a third. “She complained but no one listened.”

