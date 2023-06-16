‘I don’t know what I was doing’: Company asks worker to create a ‘workflow’ before they leave the job. It backfires

A worker seemingly ended their job on a memorable note by submitting training materials that revealed they didn’t really know what they were doing at their job.

In the video posted by user @whaddupstupid, the worker explains that they were leaving their current job, and the company asked them to create a workflow before their last day of work for the person that steps into their role next.

The worker obliges the company’s request but adds their own twist to the training materials. In the video, viewers see a navy binder with a piece of printer paper that reads, “Workflow for Assisting the Fellows.”

The guide starts off strong with a page that reads “Introduction,” initially indicating that the worker has the training guide broken up into different sections. Here’s where things take a turn.

The TikToker flips over to the next page with the solitary letter “I” in large font size. The next page reads, “Don’t.” The worker flips through multiple pages, eventually spelling out the full message.

“I don’t know what I was doing was only trained for 2 days. Good luck!” the message reads. There was also a meme of a person shrugging and saying “I don’t know.”

The video has more than 400,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Friday. This is the one and only publicly available TikTok on the worker’s page.

In the video, it is unclear whether the worker actually submitted this version of the document or if it was just something they did for their own, and TikTok’s, amusement.

However, in reply to a comment, the user said that they “sure did” submit it.

“MVP of 2023 period!!!” a commenter replied.

Other commenters shared how they would have handled similar situations.

“I just got done creating a ‘manual.’ They’re all encrypted PDF’s that they can’t edit or remove changes. Print only,” a person said.

“I can’t wait to do this! Things are getting worse on my team and not a pay raise. I’m the top performer in my team. I know things MANAGER/others don’t,” another shared.

“I would have done. ‘I figured it out myself. You can too. Go team!'” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @whaddupstupid via TikTok comment.