‘Did they redesign Jeeps?’: Driver questions Jeep Wrangler spotted on the road after noticing it has no ‘death wobble’

A TikToker is wondering if Jeep upgraded Wrangler suspensions to address a specific gripe drivers have with this particular model.

Featured Video

TikToker @reckless686 seemed pleasantly surprised that a Wrangler he spotted showed no signs of the notorious “death wobble.” He asked TikTok users in a clip that’s accrued over 1.7 million views if Jeep’s changed anything with new model Wranglers.

Reckless begins his video with footage of him driving on the highway, recording the road ahead of him. Before him during this sunny commute is a Jeep Wrangler. The TikToker notices something about the vehicle, however, that piques his interest. And it has to do with the way that the Wrangler drives.

“Do these new Jeeps have a different suspension?” he asks in a text overlay in the clip. He narrates his surprise throughout the 20-second video.

Advertisement

“Did they redesign Jeeps? Because this Jeep is going above the posted speed limit,” he says. “And I don’t see it death wobble. Did they re-do the suspension on some of these? I’m not a Jeep guy, so y’all gotta let me know.”

What’s the Jeep ‘death wobble?’

What he’s referring to is an oft-referenced criticism of an important drivetrain component in Jeep vehicles: the Death Wobble. This phenomenon refers to Jeep’s suspension system, something that Real Truck referenced in a write-up explaining this phenomenon.

The outlet first clarifies that this experience isn’t one peculiar to Jeep trucks only and that “numerous other chassis” can have it. According to the website, “Any solid front axle, coil-sprung vehicle can experience death wobble.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Real Truck explains that this wobble “typically occurs at high speeds when…front tires strike a large bump.” After this contact is made, “the front tires violently pulse and vibrate back and forth.” Oftentimes, this wobbling continues until the driver “bring[s] [their] vehicle to a halt.”

What causes the ‘death wobble?’

This phenomenon, which Lemon Law Experts also referenced, is linked to several components, Real Truck states. Track bar and control arm bushings, tie rods, ball joints, drag links, and steering dampers all play a part. Any wear and tear on these components can culminate in the “death wobble” some Jeep drivers experience while on the road.

Additionally, improper or uneven tire pressure can also contribute to this “death wobble,” as can poor alignment. When trying to troubleshoot this issue, checking your tire pressure should be your first course of action. It’s also relatively inexpensive, especially if you have a portable air compressor in your vehicle. Look at your driver’s side door jamb for your car’s recommended PSI levels for its tires.

Advertisement

Failing that, ensuring your car’s wheels are in alignment is the next step. And if that doesn’t work, then you should assess the parts associated with your vehicle’s suspension. If any of them are worn down or damaged, replacing these should fix any death wobbles you’re experiencing.

Did Jeep fix the death wobble?

The Morgan & Morgan law firm also wrote about the Jeep death wobble and referenced a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Recall. There were roughly 18,000 vehicles fixed in response to NHTSA Recall Report 18V-675. The cause of the wobble was purportedly attributed to faulty brackets that would separate from a specific part of Wrangler frames.

Furthermore, the Jeeping for Beginners YouTube page also posted a detailed breakdown of death wobble causes. The video also shares information for Jeep owners on how to remedy this problem for good. One driver posted on this Jeep Wrangler forum that they had their entire suspension replaced to fix a death wobble. Unfortunately, however, they said that the problem still persisted.

Advertisement

TikTokers respond

One person who replied to Reckless’ video downplayed the severity of death wobble woes.

“Death wobble is fixable,” they wrote. “People just have no clue.”

Advertisement

Another person said it isn’t common for the vehicles, but did acknowledge its existence. “Death wobble is caused by poor maintenance, poor lift installation. And sometimes design flaw depending on the lift/model of Wrangler. Death wobble is not a common trait that they all have,” they wrote.

Someone else echoed the cause of wobbling posted by Real Truck: “Death wobble happens when parts are worn out.”

But some folks said they were terrified to drive in a Jeep when this infamous wobble is going on. “Going 90 in a jeep is scarier than any speed I’ve ever gone,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep via email and Reckless via TikTok comment for further information.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.