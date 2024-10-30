‘I saved over $700’: JCPenney shopper shows how to get $430 Cuisinart cookware set, other items for just $3

A bargain hunter takes to TikTok to inform customers about the newest clearance sale going on at JCPenney—and the savings are startling.

Featured Video

In a video with over 1.4 million views, content creator Savannah (@savingswithsavv) walks viewers through some of the products she bought for $3 each as part of JCPenney’s pink tag sale.

“Y’all need to run to JCPenney because pink tag clearance items are $3, and I saved over $700 today,” Savannah begins.

She explains that any pink tag clearance item would now cost $3, no matter what the original price was. Savannah also encourages shoppers to check every department for the pink tag deals: “clothing, shoes, toys, houseware and more,” she says.

Advertisement

“Make sure you use the JCPenney app to scan items because this item was actually a blue tag but rang up $3,” Savannah advises, showing an Automatic Wine Opener that sported a blue tag marked $17.59.

Other finds Savannah highlights include a pair of heeled sandals marked down from over $60 to $3, an Adidas hoodie originally selling for $52 now $3, and a child’s festive dress going from $74 to $3.

The showstopper find of the day, however, was a Cuisinart 11-piece stainless nesting cookware set originally priced at $430 and sold for $3.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers shared their pink tag savings stories and expressed shock over such an amazing deal.

“Y’all be sleeping on JCP. I am a former employee and let me tell you if you have the patience to go through that clearance y’all will score,” one viewer cosigned. “It’s like thrifting and yes scan the app always.”

“Just went! I got 24 items and paid $77,” a second viewer chimed in.

Advertisement

“I saved $5,367 and only spent a little under $300,” came a third testimony.

“Is this all locations?” a fourth commenter asked, to which Savannah replied, “Yes nationwide! But clearance availability will always vary.” She almost mentions that the sale goes on through November 7th.

Other bargain hunters like Savannah have also taken to TikTok to give customers a heads up on startling saving opportunities.

What are some other JCPenney sales?

Deal finder Rachel Hollywood (@txbargain_huntress) shared a viral TikTok about pink tag price markdowns at JCPenney as well. In it, she highlights products she bought for $3 each, including a 14-piece cutlery set, 12-foot booster cables, Martha Stewart cast iron braisers, clothes, shoes, purses, a George Foreman grill, and more.

Advertisement

According to a thread about the pink tag sale on the blog Retail Watchers, users reported hearing of customers “finding $200 kitchen pan sets, coats, luggage, and various branded clothing items (Levi’s etc.)…all scanning at this $3 price point.”

“I have not seen them do this kind of a sale before. In 2023 they did an ‘extra 70% off pink tag price’ sale,’” one user mentioned.

Online, JCPenney regularly offers clearance sales on clothing, jewelry, and home items ranging between 60-75 percent off.

In a statement to The Daily Dot, Savannah wrote the following about the pink tag deal:

Advertisement

“All pink tag clearance items are now just $3 at JCPenney (some blue tags & purple tags are $3 too)! You can use the JCPenney app to scan items in store to check price. Remember to look in all sections of the store. It’s like a scavenger hunt, so scan any items you want! Good luck; I hope you score big!”

The Daily Dot has also reached out to JCPenney via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.