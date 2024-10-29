‘You do need to run’: JCPenney shopper issues PSA on sale after finding $150 items ringing up for $3

According to shoppers on social media, JCPenney is running a massive sale. But are the deals too good to be true?

While JCPenney has long been a mainstay in retail shopping, the brand has received some backlash online in the last few years.

One woman called the retail chain out after allegedly getting fired for using maternity leave. Another worker exposed the company after she got locked in one of their store locations.

JCPenney’s sales haven’t been booming either. The company reported a nearly 9% drop in Q2 net sales year-over-year, resulting in a $33 million net income loss compared to last year’s $36 million net income, per Retail Dive.

But now, the store is making waves among shoppers again—especially in the couponing community. On TikTok, several customers are raving about sticker deals at the department store that ring up massive discounts on rather large items.

What happened at JCPenney?

In a video posted on Oct. 27 that has now reached over 280,000 views, TikTok user Rachel Hollywood (@txbargain_huntress), shows off her recent JCPenney shopping spree.

She shares a glimpse at her score after going to several store locations and grabbing clearance items.

“Y’all, yes you do need to run and here’s why,” she begins before revealing her items.

A 14-piece set of cutlery, booster cables, and two cast iron braising pans were among her haul.

Rachel explains that not only were the products with a pink tag ringing up as $3, but other colors also carried the same discount.

“These bedding rolls were blue tags but they were ringing up $3 as well,” she shares in the clip. She also shows that the original price for one of the bedding rolls was $120.

Apparently, Rachel wasn’t the only person who took advantage of the unexpected sale.

In the comment section, fellow shoppers revealed their successful experience utilizing the price discounts at their local JCPenney stores.

“I found a 19pc set pots and pans for $3 originally price was $425,” one user shared.

“I got a coffee maker for $3,” another commented.

A third said, “I got my step mother a $99 dollar dress for 3.”

Is JCPenney having a nationwide sale?

Despite all of the buzz online, JCPenney is not currently advertising a clearance sale on their products.

However, while consumers are raving about these affordable prices, they might not be getting full story.

Top Class Actions reported in September that the retail store has been hit with a class action lawsuit. The brand is being accused of advertising fake discounts that deceive shoppers into thinking they’ve scored big deals on sale items.

For example, a $3 clearance item could be listed with an original price of $60, but the real price value could be only $35. The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial in hopes of proving the company is guilty of fraudulent wrongdoing.

The TikToker, Rachel Hollywood, appears to have actually scored her deals, however. She shared her finds after she had already checked out and headed home.

The Daily Dot has reached out to JCPenney via email and to Rachel Hollywood via TikTok DM and comment.

