Woman takes cardboard cut-out of Jacob Elordi on ‘date’ to Texas Roadhouse. The server does something unexpected

Popular content creator Madison (@ugh.madison) has amassed 250,000 followers for filming her antics—such as managing to stay at an all-you-can-eat buffet for so long that she gets kicked out—at well-known establishments like Walmart, Target, and Taco Bell.

She is being lauded by her followers for having no shame after taking a cardboard cut-out of Jacob Elordi on a “date” to Texas Roadhouse. In her video, Madison refers to the Saltburn and Euphoria star as her boyfriend. She shows off the cardboard while standing in front of Texas Roadhouse, donning what appears to be an Elvis Presley-inspired patriotic costume. The video cuts to Madison and “Elordi” in a booth, and she orders on his behalf. “Me and my pookie wookie dookie smookie bear will get the smothered chicken,” she says to the server, who is off-camera.

Madison says that all the other patrons “kept staring.” But she owes this to them being “the cutest couple ever at Texas Roadhouse.”

After the server brought the food, he asks Madison, “Do you guys need anything else?”

After declining, Madison added the infamous Pink Sauce to her meal and dug in. The video then cuts to a Texas Roadhouse worker holding up the cardboard cut-out of Elordi and calling for the attention of the diners. “

“Attention, Texas Roadhouse. We have a very special guest with us tonight. This is pookie wookie smookie bear—he’s here on his very first date,” the server announces to the restaurant. “Let’s give it up for him.”

People in the room cheer, followed by a “Yeehaw.”

Madison says her boyfriend was “so happy,” he tipped $200. “I have the best boyfriend in the world,” she adds.

The video wraps up with them playing air hockey at a nearby arcade.

Madison’s video was viewed over 344,000 times. Viewers loved how the server seemingly unironically acknowledged Elordi. “The waiter acknowledging him and saying ‘you guys,’” one pointed out.

Viewers also showered Madison with compliments, calling her “the best content creator of the generation” and saying her video was “beyond Nathan Fielder-level funny.”

“I love how you make people smile. You are so fun!” one said.

“You’re random in the best way,” another praised.

Needless to say, Madison’s followers are eager to see what the content creator gets up to next.

The Daily Dot reached out to Madison via TikTok comment.