‘There is a first menu for a reason’: Jack in the Box worker issues PSA about fast-food places that have 2 drive-thru menus

Viewers are pushing back against a Jack in the Box employee on TikTok who explained why most fast food restaurants have two menus in their drive-thru area.

In the video, Crystal (@crystalino.xo) is seen standing outside in the drive-thru, still wearing her Jack in the Box work shirt, name tag, and headset.

She flips the camera to show the two menus at her location’s drive-thru. The menus appear identical. One is located further up the driveway, and the other is a few feet behind where the speaker to order food stands.

She explains that customers are supposed to figure out what they want to order at the first menu before pulling up to place the order.

She said she wanted to share the information because it didn’t seem to be common knowledge.

“There is a first menu for a reason,” she said in the caption.

The video has garnered more than 12,000 views and dozens of comments.

For those unfamiliar, Jack in the Box is a primarily West Coast fast food chain with a menu that ranges from popcorn chicken to tacos.

“OMG YESSSSS- as a ex-jack in the box employee, biggest pet peeve ever,” a former employee commented.

Multiple commenters pushed back on Crystal’s advice, pointing out that if they stay looking at the first menu the cars behind them will honk at them to get them to move up.

“I’m not sure why everyone is so scared of cars behind them??? You’re going to have them waiting either way if you don’t know what you want..” Crystal replied.

One commenter said they avoid the drive-thru altogether and order from the app. Crystal added that mobile orders are the way to go since they’re eligible for a lot of deals and coupons.

Another viewer agreed with Crystal’s PSA.

“Forreal bc then yall sound stupid asf “can i get uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh” the person wrote, mocking how indecisive customers sound when placing an order.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crystal and Jack in the Box for comment via email.