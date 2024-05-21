‘Pretending that it was their mansion’: Host says influencer pretended to live at his Airbnb so he could sell his online business courses

Not everything one sees on the internet can be believed on its face.

For example, one may peddle a cryptocurrency trading scheme or dropshipping business that promises maximum profits—and show off their luxury cars or homes as evidence of the program’s success—only for the internet to learn that this “evidence” was nothing more than a facade.

This has happened on multiple occasions. For example, one user on X (formerly Twitter) was repeatedly called out after implying he owned a boat and house while living a lavish lifestyle, only for both the home and boat to be revealed to be rentals and other aspects of his lifestyle brought into question.

Businesses have also developed around this deception. Back in 2018, a $15,000 per month apartment went viral after it was declared that the location would be used simply for influencer photo shoots.

Now, another story has gone viral that proves you shouldn’t always believe what you read on the internet.

An Airbnb that’s not what it seems

TikTok user @crazyairbnbstories frequently posts stories about his alleged experiences running Airbnb properties.

Previously, he sparked discussion after claiming that a renter ran a laundry service out of one of his locations.

Now, he’s inspired debate once more after recounting a story in which he says that a social media influencer used one of his rentals to promote his online course. According to the TikToker, the influencer was “pretending that it was their mansion that they were staying at.”

“A buddy actually recognized the video and sent it to me and said, ‘Hey, isn’t this your house?’” the TikToker recalls.

While the TikToker says he “[doesn’t] really care” if someone uses one of his properties for such content, he does mark the behavior as deceptive.

“All I know is that course they’re selling is absolute B.S. because that isn’t their house. It’s mine. They rented it from me,” he declares.

Later, he adds, “They probably took hours worth of content shoots, but that also makes me question the sports car that he’s sitting in in the other videos where he’s promoting his course on dropshipping.”

@crazyairbnbstories Crazy how many people still buy his course i bet ♬ original sound – Crazy Airbnb Stories

In the comments section, many users alleged that such behavior is commonplace in the influencer industry.

“Lots of influencers do this and people just don’t realize it,” shared a user.

“I worked in the Forex industry and some influencers are renting ferraris and luxury houses to show how successful they are,” noted a second.

“I believe it because when you look in the background of influencers and such it’s always empty or pretty much spotless and clean looking,” offered a third.

Others claim that they’ve made efforts to combat this behavior in their rentals.

“I have a no filming without prior authorization rule, they have to sign a contract,” said a commenter. In a later comment, they elaborated on why this is the case, writing, “If you’re conducting a filming that turns my property into a movie studio, which is not insured. I’m only insured for sleeping accommodations, so we need a separate contract which holds them liable.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and @crazyairbnbstories via TikTok direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.