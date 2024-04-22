‘Actually it was a genius move’: Airbnb guest uses 15,000 gallons of water. Here’s why

Lots of unexpected things can happen in an Airbnb. For example, one guest claimed their Airbnb rental came with two vending machines; another alleged that they discovered a secret room in their rental. There was even one Airbnb customer who said that a monkey broke into his rental after he left bananas out.

Now, TikTok user and Airbnb host @crazyairbnbstories has sparked discussion after revealing the odd thing he caught his guests doing upon checkout—an activity that he says resulted in them using 15,000 gallons of water.

According to the TikToker, he says his suspicions were raised from the beginning as they were booking while living in the local area.

“[That’s] always a red flag, and they booked for a full week,” he explains. “I was assuming that they were coming to stay to either build something nearby, stay something close to their family, whatever.”

The TikToker would later learn what drew these renters to his property: its “two massive washers and dryers.”

“When I looked up the name on the reservation a couple weeks later, I figured out that they actually own a washing business in town. And when I clicked on their website, one of the reviews said, unfortunately, they were closed a couple weeks back so they couldn’t get their stuff cleaned,” details the TikToker.

This led the TikToker to realize that they were using his rental as a laundromat.

“They were running their cleaning business out of my property for those four days,” he states. Later, he adds, “No real harm to me or the property, but my water bill was extremely expensive and man, oh man, did those machines get their wear and tear.”

In the comments section, the TikToker clarifies that he did not take a severe financial hit for the guests’ actions. As it was a larger rental, he says the guests paid over $1,000, and his water bill for the time period was around $375.

@crazyairbnbstories This one took me a while to figure out and get to the bototm of ♬ original sound – Crazy Airbnb Stories

Immediately, some commenters doubted his story.

“Newer washers use 10-25 gallons per load meaning they would’ve had to do between 600-1500 loads. How is this possible?” asked a user.

“Thats like 790 loads of laundry,” stated another.

However, others simply complimented the Airbnb renters for their alleged actions.

“So.. someone showed up and used the amentities they paid for?” wrote a user.

“Big w for them. Got their moneys worth,” added a second.

“I’m a bit anti-AirBNB, so I love this,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and to @crazyairbnbstories via TikTok direct message.

