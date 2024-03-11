‘Rented this for a bachelor party’: Crypto trader owned after mansion he claims he bought called out as Airbnb

An infamous cryptocurrency influencer on X is facing ridicule after his so-called mansion turned out to be a rental.

In a post to X, Nick O’Neill, known online as NFTNick.eth, saw his attempt to show off the home backfire after users discovered that the property wasn’t actually his.

The drama began when O’Neill posted an image of him on a yacht.

“This is who you are trading against,” he wrote.

This is who you’re trading against pic.twitter.com/QAfrQbV0uX — NFTNick.eth (@allnick) March 7, 2024

The post generated significant mockery after users found what they thought was a rental agreement on the boat’s table.

“Really weird behavior to pretend like you bought something you clearly only rented for a few hours If you’re gonna sell your lie you need to do better at not leaving the liability waiver in the shot,” replied one user.

Really weird behavior to pretend like you bought something you clearly only rented for a few hours



If you’re gonna sell your lie you need to do better at not leaving the liability waiver in the shot pic.twitter.com/F3go9gzJxv — Stass (@studiostassi) March 9, 2024

O’Neill, though, fired back with a video from his “house.”

“Crypto Twitter seems to be amused by my success. I worked hard to buy that yacht. I worked hard to this big ass house,” O’Neil said in a video showcasing the home. “Yet you’re out there tweeting at me from your tiny little apartment and itty-bitty couch. Well, let me tell you, I made a mindset shift. I chose rich every time. So what life you gonna choose?”

Almost immediately users began responding with pictures of the home as well as claims of having rented the property in the past.

“Rented this for a bachelor party last year,” one user said alongside a photo of the home

Rented this for a bachelor party last year. Very clean, nice place pic.twitter.com/7IbAJOncBD — The Dailies (@_thedailies) March 8, 2024

Another user shared video of the home and said that they had stayed there as well through Airbnb.

“Dude you left your unpacked luggage at the door, lol. Clearly not your place. PS I know that boat is a rental too,” added a third.

O’Neill’s post has since gone viral and has been bombarded with mocking remarks. And he keeps getting dunked on again for fake flexing.

In another video, O’Neill attempted to brag about a bottle of champagne that supposedly cost $5,000. A Community Note on the post, however, shows that the bottle actually costs less than $85.

Cheers to the haters from my NYC penthouse pic.twitter.com/kD55O7gq8P — NFTNick.eth (@allnick) March 9, 2024

With every new post attempting to push back on the “haters,” O’Neill has only found himself getting mocked even further.

In a response to the Community Note about his wine, O’Neill further claimed that he was being driven around by a personal chauffeur.

Users quickly pointed to the reflection in his sunglasses and argued that his driver looked to work for Uber.

O’Neill went on to double down by saying that he actually owned “a fleet of Ubers.”

“The community note haters are in DISBELIEF!” he posted. “I own a fleet of Ubers but the poors wouldn’t understand that concept. Philippe is my personal driver… Choose rich!”

The community note haters are in DISBELIEF!



I own a fleet of Ubers but the poors wouldn’t understand that concept.



Philippe is my personal driver…



Choose rich! https://t.co/cUi4bLqlwK — NFTNick.eth (@allnick) March 11, 2024

O’Neill’s brash and what many see as obnoxious behavior is quickly turning him into a main character online. And some believe O’Neill knows just what he’s doing, attempting to garner views by outraging his audience of 146,000 followers.