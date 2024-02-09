‘So ur scamming Amazon? I love it’: Woman shares hack to making money while shopping at Target

The era of the side gig is here—and for pretty dystopian reasons. Experts believe more and more Americans are taking on more than one job due to the cost of living, according to USA Today. From reselling items one finds at Costco or Sam’s Club to writing letters for $5 a piece and personal shopping at T.J. Maxx, TikTokers are helping each other out by letting them in on the side gigs that they say have helped them make ends’ meet.

One of those TikTokers shared a side hustle she figured out after becoming recently unemployed in a TikTok that amassed over 19,000 views.

“It’s day 11 of being unemployed, and I’m about to go into Target,” the TikToker, named Emily, shared. “And I’m not going into Target for why a person typically would be going into Target.”

The TikToker said that her goal of going into Target is to make money, not spend money.

“So, I signed up for Amazon’s Onsite Commission,” she explained.

A person can earn money by publishing reviews of different products through the affiliate program. This can be done through photos, videos, and even live streams. If a customer sees that person’s review and purchases the product, they will receive a commission. To sign up, a person must first apply to the Amazon Influencer Program.

Emily filmed a makeup display while in Target. “I’m taking a product that they sell on Amazon,” she said, demonstrating with a pack of fake eyelashes.

She said she plans to create a 10-second review video of the product, using a voiceover, and posting it to Amazon’s site for a commission. She said she doesn’t even have to purchase the product. She just makes the review videos in the store. “I don’t have money to be buying all these products, so what I’m doing is doing things that I’ve used or I know are great and doing reviews on them at Target so that I can earn a commission for it,” she said.

Viewers loved the concept and said they were going to try it out themselves.

“So ur scamming amazon? i love it,” one viewer wrote.

“This seems so great and fun, and yes, I’m trying!” another stated.

One viewer even shared that she witnessed a Target shopper making such videos in the store before, indicating this practice is more common than one might think.

“This looks like so much fun!! Do you have a video explaining how to get started??” another viewer questioned. Emily promised to make a video explaining how to get started soon.

In response to the “scamming Amazon” comment, Emily created a follow-up video. She said in it that she is not breaking any rules. “It literally says the product does not have to be purchased off of Amazon,” she said. “It has to be something they sell on Amazon.”

She said she has tried every product she reviews.