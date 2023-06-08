‘Thank you for showing me where to buy them instead of Amazon’: Woman says she buys $10 bags of Life Savers from Costco and resells them for $30 a bag on Amazon. It backfires

A person claiming to be an Amazon FBA reseller showed how to turn a $10 bag of Life Savers candy from Costco into a $30 bag on Amazon. But, in the process, she showed people where to score a bag of Life Savers for just $10.

The video comes from creator @vidsmysisterhates, pulling more than 32,000 in just a single day after it went up on TikTok on Wednesday. In it, she shows a Costco shopping cart containing one of her children and bags of Life Savers.

“I see this right here,” she declares. “We’re gonna sell them for triple the amount on Amazon.”

“If I can do it, you can do it,” she tells her viewers.

As the TikToker explains in her caption, “Amazon FBA reseller is a title I have worked to earn for a long time. There is a lot that goes into being an Amazon fba reseller but it’s so worth learning. The amount of money you can make is endless. I’m a stay at home mom and this is the perfect hustle.”

According to Amazon, the FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) program is “an ecommerce business that sells in Amazon’s store and outsources inventory management to Amazon through the FBA program.” It’s a service that has third-party sellers send their own products to Amazon, which takes care of shipping and warehousing. All the business has to do is handle the sales and ensure the warehouse is stocked with their products.

While commenters appreciated the information about Life Savers from Amazon or Costco, their takeaway was not quite the message the reseller intended for them to focus on.

“Thank you for showing me where to buy them instead of Amazon,” one remarked.

“No problem,” the creator responded. “I get it. Amazon is about convenience. By no means does Amazon always have the best price.”

Another cracked, “I love vids like this. Just calls out what NOT to buy from Amazon. Sorry bout your sales.”

The Amazon reseller replied, “It’s all good,” adding, “If that info helps you make that decision than I’m glad I could help…”

Someone voiced what others were likely thinking seeing the video, “I don’t think ppl are buying those for $30 on Amazon.”

The creator assured that commenter they were and a quick Amazon search reveals a bag that appears to match the one in the video retailing for about $30.

At least one commenter had issue with the concept of people reselling items on Amazon, remarking, “It should definitely be illegal for people to resale.”

But one said in response, “That’s how america works. Does Walmart sell products to you for their price?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.