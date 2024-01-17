‘This is actually a good idea to make fast money’: Woman breaks down how ‘personal shopping’ at T.J. Maxx, Ross, Marshalls works

If you’ve ever swiped through the various live streams that currently dominate TikTok, you’ve doubtless seen a curious new trend taking over the platform: T.J. Maxx personal shoppers.

How this works is simple. A TikTok live-streamer will go to a major retailer like T.J. Maxx or Ross Dress for Less and begin streaming. As they do, they will peruse items on the shelves, grabbing whichever ones viewers show interest in.

If a viewer decides to buy an item, the streamer will buy it for them. Where the money is made is through finders’ fees, with some TikTokers charging anywhere from $10 to $20 for picking up the item.

This means that, if a viewer wants to buy a $20 item from T.J. Maxx via these live streams, they could end up paying closer to $50, once the finders’ fee and shipping is accounted for.

Numerous users have already expressed their surprise at this growing trend; for example, one user noted her shock at seeing the finders’ fees that some of these “personal shoppers” are charging.

Now, another TikTok user has sparked discussion after sharing her own experience with the trend. In a clip with over 26,000 views, TikTok user Alyson (@alysonrozee) explains the phenomenon while sharing her thoughts.

“Go off, because if I could make a full-time job doing this, I probably would, too,” she says of the streamers. “But to be the buyer of a purse that I’m getting for $20 more? There’s no point in it being from T.J. Maxx anymore.”

Despite this, personal shopping on TikTok, Alyson says, can be pretty lucrative.

“These people are at least making $50 an hour. At least. But most of them are making, like, $200 an hour, if we’re being realistic,” Alyson states.

In the comments section, many users shared in Alyson’s surprise.

“I saw a couple of them asking for $15 finders fee!” exclaimed a user. “Tbh at the point just buy from Mercari/Poshmark it’ll be about the same price.”

“Idk but if I can’t find it myself at a store then it’s not meant for me,” offered another. “I wouldn’t send someone $40 for a $12 item lol.”

That said, some supported the trend.

“For the people who get it, get it. I’ve been doing this for years and It’s nice to be able to get regular items & luxury on a budget for my clients,” explained a commenter.

“You have to take in count the packing supplies these shoppers are having to purchase for shipping. It’s also time & gas,” shared a second.

“I think it’s worth it for the decor items because some people don’t live near those stores and you can’t find those stuff online,” detailed an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyson via Instagram direct message.