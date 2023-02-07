‘It’s cheaper than groceries’: Customer orders curbside kids meals 5 days a week to save money

While the cost of food continues to rise in price, Americans are finding any way they can to pinch pennies in the grocery aisle. Sometimes, as TikTok user Ashley (@thedisneygirlie) details, that can even mean ditching the grocery aisle all together.

In a video with over 299,000 views, Ashley shares her hack for budget meals.

“POV: a child free adult is dismantling capitalism by ordering curbside kids meals 5 days a week bc it’s cheaper than groceries, $2 more than fast food, the portions are more than enough and the drink comes with it,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In a follow-up video, she details the best restaurants for viewers to order from to obtain a similar budget-friendly meal.

She says the worst kid’s meal deals can be found at Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill, and Bahama Breeze, while the best bang for your buck can be found at Cheddar’s, Longhorn, and Olive Garden.

Ashley also notes that the meal in the first clip was from Cheddar’s, where kids’ meals run around $4.99 to $5.99 and include one side and a drink.

In the comments under the original video, many viewers claim to have used this tip themselves.

“Me as a mom ordering a kids meal for myself everytime,” wrote a user.

“My wife and I do this at Olive Garden,” claimed another. “For 24 dollars we can eat like a king.”

“I also order kids meals when there is the option,” shared a third. “Not just for the cost but for limiting food waste when a normal meal is too much & won’t reheat well.”

However, some warned against sharing this hack publicly as it could motivate restaurants to be stricter about the application of their children’s meal policies.

“Why do people share this info?” asked a commenter. “Too many people will do it and they’ll just take it away.”

“They’re gonna start taking away the kids options,” warned a further TikToker. “Just watch.”

