‘My Taco Bell would be like nah we can’t do that’: Taco Bell worker shares ‘life-saving money hack’

A Taco Bell worker recently shared a “hack” that he claims will help customers save money on the fast food chain’s quesadillas.

The now-viral video was posted by Quintell Coleman (@quintellcoleman176), who regularly posts content about his job at Taco Bell. In it, he shared what he described as a “life-saving money hack.” As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 16,300 views.

Coleman kicked off the video by ringing up two chicken quesadillas at a cash register for a grand total of $9.98. Then he unveiled his secret hack: Order each item individually.

“Order two sides of chicken, two sides of creamy jalapeno sauce, two sides of ‘three cheese,’ and two sides of flour tortillas,” Coleman explained. With everything, the order totaled $6.70—a cost savings of more than $3.

“When you do that, make sure you say to make it just like a regular quesadilla,” Coleman advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Coleman via TikTok comment and direct message and Taco Bell by email. In the comments, a number of viewers praised the content creator for this hack.

“Awesome thanks bro!!” one user wrote.

“Good looking out,” another added.

“I hope they don’t fire you for doing God’s work lol,” a third user said.

But not everyone was sold. Some viewers said they thought that their nearest Taco Bell wouldn’t honor this.

“Last time I did a TikTok food hack at Taco Bell they gave me hella dirty looks,” one commenter shared.

“My Taco Bell would be like nah we can’t do that,” another quipped.