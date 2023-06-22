‘That’s comparable to McDonald’s’: Flight attendant shares how much money they make

How much money can you make in the sky? TikTok creator and flight attendant @wassuppbabyy recently posted a video response to a comment from another user about pay for keeping plane trips running smoothly.

The video has amassed over 52,000 views and 2,000 likes as of June 22.

“As a flight attendant my paychecks are literally in the 800s… that’s [comparable] to McDonald’s… I’m literally thinking about finding another job,” TikTok user @DoYouBoo_seriously wrote. Their comment did not mention which airline they work for.

Delta flight attendant @wassuppbabyy was scandalized. “Your checks are what? How much?” she said in her video with a look of disbelief.

She added, “There’s no way. $800 for two weeks? No ma’am. There’s no way. Exit, stage left.”

The only way @wassuppbabyy could understand an $800 check, she said, would be if the person just didn’t work that much. She encouraged the commenter to immediately put in their two weeks’ notice and look at different companies. “You could definitely find something better. Less stress, more pay,” the creator said.

She concluded, “That’s laughable, no offense.”

“But the gag is flight attendants don’t make a lot of money! It really be the benefits tho,” one commenter wrote, and @wassuppbabyy replied, “We do with my airline.” However, the creator did not specify their salary in the video or comments section.

“My first full check was $3,000 lol we are not the same… they must have did 1 turn,” a second commenter said.

“Mine be less than that … but I’m here for the benefits only and drop all my trips,” one viewer chimed in.

“Mine are $500. I’m regional,” another person commented.

“With Delta also, I make more [than] I was teaching and I’m just starting out.. I think people don’t understand every airline is different,” one viewer shared.

On her TikTok page, @wassuppbabyy has shared many tips for aspiring flight attendants, including breakdowns of the pay structure. According to the creator, the bulk of a flight attendant’s pay is made in the air—from the time the plane pushes to when the door opens at the destination. She also said in a subsequent video that she recently received a pay increase for her anniversary at Delta.

According to Indeed salary data, flight attendants make an average of $27.43 per hour but as low as $16.74 hourly. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, meanwhile, reports $67,020 as the average annual pay for flight attendants as of May 2022. U.S. News & World Report ranks the job third in a list of highest-paying positions that don’t require a college degree.

As many commenters alluded, working as a flight attendant comes with perks. According to Indeed, those can include free flights and flexible schedules.

The Daily Dot contacted @wassuppbabyy via Instagram direct message and Delta Air Lines via email for further information.