Flight attendant says housekeeper got 'super creepy' with and knew about her profession’s special checkout times

Compliments can boost someone’s confidence. However, some compliments cross the line between kind and creepy. A flight attendant shared her recent “creepy” experience with a hotel housekeeper.

The video featured TikTok user Destanie (@destanieaaa), who typically posts content about her job as a flight attendant. This time, she recalled a recent encounter she had. Whenever she stays at a hotel during a layover, she always is nice to the housekeepers. During her recent layover, the content creator walked out of her hotel room and saw one of the housekeepers cleaning across the hall. “Hey, good morning,” she greeted the housekeeper.

In turn, the housekeeper greeted her back followed by complimenting her glasses. After thanking him and bidding him a “great day,” Destanie carried on with her day. Later on, she returned to her room to get ready for her flight. Then, she heard a knock at her door. When she opened the door, the same housekeeper was at the door.

“‘Hey. I was just wondering what time you were checking out?’” the housekeeper asked. “‘What time are you getting picked up?’” The entire interaction was “awkward” for the content creator. Why? Because the hotel staff knows when flight crews have special checkout times. “I know he knows what time. Maybe he didn’t know. I don’t know,” she stated.

When you thought it couldn’t get even more bizarre, it did. “‘I just wanted to let you know that I think you’re super attractive, “ the housekeeper said. This only made the flight attendant uncomfortable. “‘I don’t know if you’re cool with getting compliments,’” he added. Immediately, Destanie shut the door in his face. Once it was time to depart, she walked to the lobby. As soon as she did, one of her crew members approached her. “‘Did the housekeeper knock on your door to hit on you?’” he asked. “I heard him and I was, like, listening in to make sure you were OK.” She confirmed it and thanked the crew member.

Destanie expressed her thoughts in the caption: “So many men literally don’t have the social awareness to realize they make girls super uncomfy Like just that I’m nice doesn’t mean I want you????”

Destanie declined The Daily Dot’s request for comment. The video garnered over 11,000 views. In the comments, viewers agreed with the flight attendant.

“Oof. Extremely creepy,” one viewer wrote.

“Ugh I’m sorry. It’s cringe for anyone and esp after what you’ve been through,” a second stated.

“Oh no what a weirdo,” a third user concurred.

In addition, others stated how some men mistake women’s kindness for flirting.

“I read somewhere that men mistake any friendliness from a woman as flirtation,” one user shared.

“So weird when guys assume we’re flirting just because we’re friendly or polite,” a second echoed.

So, why do some men do this? Some of these can be attributed to not understanding social cues and lack of relationship experience. “Some men may have difficulty reading social cues accurately and may interpret innocent actions such as smiling, making eye contact, or laughing at their jokes as signs of flirting. This isn’t always consciously done. It could very well be an innocent mistake,” according to Bolde.

The website continued, “Some men may not have had much experience with women or may not be familiar with the social norms surrounding romantic relationships. As a result, they may mistake friendliness for flirting. Again, this could very well be an innocent mistake, even if it is a somewhat annoying one.”