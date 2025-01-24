‘Big Lots is closing’: Hot Topic shopper sees $34.90 price label. Then they peel the sticker back

A Hot Topic shopper peels back a $34.90 price tag on a Grinch Christmas blanket only to find a Big Lots sticker underneath.

TikTok user Irene (@ireneseekingadventures) posted the video of her discovery on Jan. 22. In the video, she shows a Grinch Whoville Throw Set priced at $34.90. When she peels the tag back, viewers can see the Big Lots sticker underneath. The throw set initially cost $14.99 at the discount retailer.

In the caption, Irene writes, “@hotttopicofficial, uh?”

A Big Lots item on sale at Hot Topic?

The video has amassed more than 126,000 views. In the comments section, users speculated as to how a Big Lots blanket might’ve ended up on the floor for sale at Hot Topic.

One user suggested, “It must have been a scam return.”

A second user guessed, “To be honest, I think someone put the tag on there, because there’s no way.”

A third user stated, “If you Google it, in order to avoid full closure, Big Lots filed bankruptcy and sold stock to different distributors to help make money. So, I’m not surprised.”

What happened to Big Lots?

As Daily Dot readers know from a similar story posted earlier in the week, Big Lots is going through a period of transition right now. And shoppers are noticing the results. The company initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, saying in a press release that it hoped to “move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability.”

In December, Big Lots announced a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, which focuses on acquiring struggling businesses. The deal allowed the discount retailer to keep some of its stores open under the Big Lots brand while closing others. Gordon Brothers started the liquidation effort earlier in the month by putting up for sale the leases of more than 460 Big Lots stores.

A North Carolina company called Variety Wholesalers also purchased several hundred Big Lots stores and said it would keep operating them under that name. In the Daily Dot story from earlier this week, a Big Lots shopper accused the company of upcharging on its items lately. In the comments, users blamed the tactic on the liquidation company.

The Daily Dot reached out to Irene via TikTok comment for comment. We also reached out to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners via email and to Hot Topic via website contact form for comment.

