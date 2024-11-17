‘Doesn’t seem cost effective’: Viewers divided after woman buys Honda CRV from Facebook Marketplace to rent on Turo

Many gig workers use apps like Uber and Lyft to make extra cash with their own cars. But one TikToker says she bought a car to rent out on Turo, an app that lets users rent cars to drive.

In a video with over 217,000 views, TikToker Find It Flip (@finditflip) shares a clip of a black 2015 Honda CRV that she purchased from Facebook Marketplace for just over $10,000.

“Pick up and drop off are contactless,” she explains. “I have to take almost 200 pictures of the outside and inside of the car. Then I just put the key in the lockbox.”

She shares a clip of a Turo user opening the lockbox.

After a full month of renting the car out, the TikToker shares how much she made.

“So far, I’ve made $854 with $412 still on its way to me,” she says. “Would you rent out your car on Turo?”

Is renting out your car on Turo worth it?

Viewers are divided on whether the TikToker’s Turo business is cost-effective, noting that it will take over eight months to break even on the car—not including maintenance and insurance.

“10500 for a 2015 CRV is diabolical,” one writes.

“Doesn’t seem cost effective with mileage and wear and tear. Will take over a year to make profit,” another estimates.

Others warn that Turo renters may cause damage to the vehicle before she can make a profit.

“I rented out my Equinox on Turo 2 times and that was enough. People just trash it,” a commenter warns.

“Just wait until people start crashing it,” another says. Other TikTokers have experienced this exact dilemma. The Daily Dot previously reported on a man who had to track down his car after a Turo renter crashed it and drove 200 miles away. Another Turo renter said their Tesla came back damaged.

“You can rent a home that has problems and still generate revenue. If the car has problems, you’re f*cked,” a third adds.

However, other viewers say they would rent out a car on Turo.

“I wouldn’t rent my personal car out (which some people do on Turo) but I would 100% do what you did!” one says.

Turo users respond

In the comments, other Turo users offer advice for starting up a Turo business.

“Turo have insurance. Just make sure you have your own insurance to put your car at turo app. Then when you’re in on the platform turo will provide insurance for the renters and for your car,” a viewer suggests.

“Personal insurance will deny anything surrounding the car as soon as they find out it was being used on turo/uber or lyft. Especially if you get it insured under false pretenses,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Turo via email.



