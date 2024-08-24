‘I had to use my tracker’: Man says Turo customers crashed his car, then drove 200 miles away instead of dropping it off

If you’re not going to use your vehicle for an extended period, you might want to rent it out to visitors a la Airbnb.

Turo is the platform for that. With Turo, car owners can list their vehicles for rent, and either drop them off with the renter or have them come to pick them up.

One man says he listed his vehicle on Turo, only to have the people borrowing his car get into an accident and then drive it 200 miles away from where he and his car are based.

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 1.7 million views, content creator Glo, (@itpaystoknowglo on TikTok) shows himself confronting the renters of his vehicle. Apparently, they had driven his car outside of a Little Caesars pizza shop.

“These mfs got into a car accident in my car NEVER told me [nothing] the entire trip smh then didnt return my car i had to use my tracker to follow these folks,” the video is captioned.

In a follow-up video that has drawn over 92,000 views, the poster elaborates that the guests drove the car for three days. This was after getting into an accident without informing the host that they damaged his car.

Ultimately, the poster told commenters that he left the guests at Little Caesar’s and drove his car home.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Global via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video as well as to Turo via email.

What about his damaged car?

While it is unclear whether Glo repaired his car since posting the video, insurance will likely pay for it. This is according to the information from Turo’s website. People who rent vehicles on Turo can choose to add insurance to their rental. However, the website warns that these policies do not cover damage to the host’s vehicle. The guest’s own auto policy would cover this before any secondary insurance policies would kick in, the website states.

The platform also offers additional coverage for hosts to choose from, so there are likely multiple opportunities for insurance to cover damage to the car.

Is having an accident in a rental different from having one in your own car?

Generally, having a car accident in a rental car is about the same as having one in your own car. Most collision and liability policies will extend coverage to a rental vehicle, and so will deductibles and coverage limits. This is as long as the car was rented for personal and not commercial use.

Some viewers commented on the video that this host’s experience was enough to deter them from listing their vehicles for rent on Turo.

“lol this made me not wanna put my car on turo,” one commenter wrote. “I would get into it with them fr.”

“I got an extra car outside and was thinking about putting it on Turo now I’m having doubts,” another said.

“I could never put something of mine on turo…ppl will ruin your stuff,” one commented.

Others wrote that they had gone as far as to list their vehicles on Turo. Then they ended up with significant damage to their cars.

“This is exactly why I stopped doing Turo in Chicago,” one said. “13 cars totaled within 5 years doing Turo.”

“My turo car literally got totaled a day after guest picked it up,” another said. “They said it was a fender bende whole time car was totalled.”

“Damnnn, I feel your pain bro,” another commented. “I had a 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T on Turo. First trip on it dude took it to Philly and crashed it. Front bumper gone, tires bald. Left it in some random parking lot too.”

