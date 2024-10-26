‘We’re not taking in cars for that recall’: Woman’s 2-month-old 2025 Honda Civic got recalled. She says dealership has no idea how to handle it

When it comes to discussions on reliable, long-lasting cars, two names consistently pop up: Toyota and Honda. However, recent TikToks have been calling the legendarily dependable reputations of these Japanese manufacturers into question. In fact, some have said there’s been a “decline” in Honda’s build quality in recent years.

Moreover, this TikTok posted by Kristy (@asap.kristy) that’s garnered over 326,000 views isn’t helping to address this fear.

“Honda’s recalling almost over 2 million vehicles from 2022 to 2025,” she says in her clip. “Over a steering system issue and guess what? I looked online at the Honda website. I typed in my VIN number and of course, I’m part of that recall.”

Kristy says despite her car being brand new, the steering wheel felt a bit off to her while driving.

“And I just bought the damn car 2025 Honda Civic like, maybe 2-3 months ago,” she says. “Like, just my luck. And I know no wonder my steering wheel was having issues. I promise you I am not tripping. Sometimes that steering wheel be crazy!”

Steering problems

The TikToker says the issue affected her 2025 Honda Civic driving experience. “I’m like what’s going on with my steering wheel? And after finding out that recall thing I’m like no wonder! Then Honda’s like, ‘Oh yeah well we’re gonna take care of it.’”

Additionally, Kristy says she didn’t get the sense Honda really knew how to handle the recall. She claims she and other affected vehicle owners will have to wait until November. According to her, drivers will receive an official letter from the manufacturer delineating instructions on the best way to get the issue addressed.

“In all seriousness, yeah my steering wheel has been having issues, I mean, it’s fine. But I have to wait until November for them to send us a letter,” she says. “‘Cause apparently they don’t really know how to handle this recall yet. They don’t know how to handle going about fixing it for the customers.”

Dealership is no help

As she continues to speak about her steering wheel problem, Kristy says her Honda dealership had a similar response. “When I did call the Honda dealership today they were like, ‘We’re not taking in cars for that recall. It just came out like a month ago, so, give us until next month cause we don’t know how we’re handling it yet.’”

Reuters reported that the JDM brand has indeed recalled 2 million vehicles over a “steering issue.” Affected models are 2022-2025 models, which include Civics and Acura Integras.

The outlet also penned, “Honda said it has received 10,328 warranty claims related to the issue since 2021.” Overall, 1.7 million US Honda cars, 240,000 in Canada, and 58,000 in Mexico are purportedly affected by the recall.

According to the National Traffic Safety Administration, the particulars of the recall have to do with the cars’ gearbox assembly. They were purportedly “manufactured incorrectly. Which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty while steering.” Additionally, drivers may experience an “abnormal steering noise or increased steering effort.”

TikTok’s disappointment

Several viewers say the recall was a bad look for the auto manufacturer.

One person wrote, “This is embarrassing for honda.”

Another thought this was indicative of a larger problem with newer automobiles at large, writing, “THEY DONT MAKE CARS LIKE THEY USE TO.”

Someone else said consumer responses to recalls wouldn’t be as inflated if cars weren’t so expensive. “If dealerships weren’t putting extreme markups on these cars, we wouldn’t be tripping as much,” one said. “But the car costs sooooo much because of the dealers that it becomes an issue for us.”

Another person who claimed to be a former customer service rep for Honda remarked that the brand does indeed have recalls. But, for some reason, consumers tend to hone in on other brands more than Honda.

“I worked at Honda customer service and you’d be surprised how many recalls they have. Of course though everyone just focuses on kia, Ford, etc but all brands have issues,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Honda via the steering wheel recall. The JDM brand has released a statement detailing how drivers can go about seeing if their vehicle is affected. Furthermore, it details what steps they should take.

The Daily Dot has also reached out to Kristy via email for further information.



