‘Toyota and Honda can’t even build a reliable car’: Chevy driver says new cars are ‘trash.’ Here’s why he’s right

If you ask any mechanic what the most reliable car brands are, they’ll probably agree on Toyota and Honda.

However, while these brands are renowned for their durability, one mechanic says they aren’t exactly bulletproof anymore.

Thomas (@carsrme) uploaded a viral TikTok rant, which he recorded from the interior of an old Chevy truck. In his monologue, he comments on the “sad” state of modern auto manufacturing. He attributes new, not fully tested systems and nascent technology to the downfall of modern auto reliability.

Are cars bad now?

“You know cars are bad now when Toyota and Honda can’t even build a reliable car,” he begins. “And that’s the whole problem.”

Thomas claims the “new stuff” like hybrid and electric cars are not easy to repair.

“I’ve always joked the new electric cars are gonna basically require you to have…almost like an engineering degree,” he states. “You’re gonna have to be — like a computer science degree.”

He claims shops aren’t “paying the techs now.”

“I mean if you work in software, you’re minimum making 100k,” he says. “Let alone doing the difficulties of actually like trying to diagnose a car.”

He brings up the Tacomas and Tundras, claiming they have multiple issues.

The TikToker then shows off the odometer on his older model Chevrolet.

“I mean this thing has 265,000 on it. And if I hold this down you’ll see it has almost 10,000 hours on the engine,” he says. “So they’re just not built like this anymore. And it sucks. Like you said, they’re complete garbage and it’s just sad.”

Is it true?

Thomas directly references issues with the new Toyota Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks. Many have reported on new transmission failures in 2024 Tacomas. Untamed Motors writes on its YouTube channel: “Toyota can’t get their SHIFT together.” The Car Guy online simply states, “2024 Toyota Tacoma Transmissions are Failing.” Auto Spies goes on to claim that Tacoma “owners have reported a variety of serious problems.” Among these problems are: “howling noises from the transmission, harsh gear shifts, and even complete transmission failure.”

Driving also references a recall that was issued for Toyota Tundra engine issues. The outlet speculates that similar measures will be taken for 2024 Tacomas as well. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 10 consumer complaints regarding Tacoma transmissions.

“Two other powertrain-related complaints were for the engine stalling and not restarting.” That wasn’t all: “and for a failed universal joint bearing and subsequent driveshaft damage,” the piece said.

To make matters even worse, Tacoma transmissions are on backorder. This means that affected new Tacoma owners may have to wait up to three months for a fix.

What about Hondas?

US News published in March 2024 that the Japanese auto manufacturer may face some possible legal trouble. The media agency wrote, “U.S. auto-safety regulators…launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues.” The problems in question pertained to “certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.”

Over 250,000 vehicles were affected by the emergency brake recall: 2019-2022 Insight and Passport models. The insight is, as Thomas mentions in his video, a hybrid. According to the TikToker, these complex vehicle systems lend themselves more to failure.

Then, USA Today reported a month before this that “more than 750,000 vehicles” were recalled by Honda. The reason? Potential airbag issues that could be hazardous to passengers. The outlet wrote the Pilots, Accords, Civics, HR-Vs, Insights, and the Odyssey were affected by the recall. The cars all fell between model ranges 2020-2022.

TikTokers were divided

One user on the app commented, “For me, cars peaked somewhere around 2003-2012.”

Another said government regulatory agencies are culpable. “I blame the EPA,” one wrote. This is a sentiment that Thomas agreed with, writing, “Yes! Unfortunately. The problem is the epa restrictions only are going to get worse.”

However, many were quick to defend electric cars. One person argued that they’re simpler.

“Why? EV’s are having the opposite problem,” they claimed. “They have one moving part. No clutch. No trans, no head gasket, no top/bottom end. It’s such a simple config, it’s just different and new.”

Another predicted: “EV will replace legacy gas vehicles in 10 years.”

Others swore by their older cars.

“I’m chilling with 195k miles on my 2010 Jetta,” one said.

“The Prius has been putting in work for years,” another wrote.

Yet another viewer added, “Yup I’m keeping my 2011 Ford Focus going strong over 200,000 miles.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota, Honda, and Thomas via email.

