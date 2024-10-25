‘I haven’t even looked at the house yet’: Expert goes to inspect new build. He immediately spots 3 unexpected problems

According to Rocket Mortgage, a home inspector’s job is to “see if a home’s systems and structure are safe and working properly.”

TikToker Aaron Davis (@inspectiontime) is a Texas-based home inspector who has gained over 14,500 followers by documenting his inspections.

In a recently uploaded viral video, Davis inspects a newly constructed home and quickly uncovers a host of issues. He begins the video by noting, “The builder just left it unlocked for me.”

Initially, he says the builder told him, “You ain’t gonna find nothing at this house; I promise.”

However, before even reaching the driveway, Davis identifies a problem with the garage door and promptly points it out to the builder. He says the builder reassured him, “Oh yeah, that’s the only thing.”

As Davis continues to examine the property’s exterior, he lists several issues he observes: “Expansion joint and no caulking. This lintel is all rusted on the edge. … No caulking over there,” he explains.

In the yard, he spots a lopsided sprinkler and comments, “I don’t think your irrigation head is supposed to be leaning like that.”

“I ain’t gonna find nothing at this house. This house is gonna be interesting,” he remarks.

Once inside, he examines the structure and discovers leftover beer cans. He then inspects the main breaker panel, noting that some of the buttons don’t work.

In several places, nails protrude from the walls. “I don’t know what the tolerance for nails is, but that one isn’t all the way in,” he comments. He also spots piping running through a wall that isn’t secured and jokes, “Nothing wrong here. I mean, that doesn’t have to be secured.”

Additionally, he observes that the garage door doesn’t fully close. “OK, that’s perfect for letting the bugs in,” he quips.

In the backyard, he notices a hole in the yard and remarks, “It’s missing a cap.” Along the fence, he sees a pipe installed sideways and adds, “What the heck? You ain’t gonna find nothing.”

Viewer Reactions

The viral video has 451,200 views and hundreds of comments. For some viewers, it reaffirmed their preference for older homes and deepened their concerns about new builds.

One viewer commented, “I’d take my 110-year-old house over the shabbily built new houses of today.”

Another shared, “I’m afraid to buy a new home; I would have to inspect recently built homes before selecting a builder.” One viewer noted, “I’ll just stay in my granny’s house, built in the ’30s by my great-granddad. Tongue-and-groove walls and roof. And none of this sadness.”

Many viewers recounted personal experiences with new constructions. One viewer shared, “I did a new build, and the plumber forgot to install a P-trap on every single drain under the house, so when I ran the water in the tub and sinks, everything just went into the crawlspace.”

Another advised, “A buyer should always have a home inspection done when purchasing a home, especially during all phases of a new build.”

One commenter expressed frustration: “What I don’t understand is why they spend all this money to cover up mistakes instead of fixing them, only to have to go back and fix them again because the cover-ups didn’t work.”

Navigating the inspection process

Many viewers wondered what happens after an inspection like this. “What happens when a new build is left like this?” one viewer asked.

Real Estate Us News suggests that if a house fails an inspection, you should “go back to negotiations.” While the inspector can’t provide prices or quotes for repairs, you can use the inspection findings to negotiate a reduced price for necessary changes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aaron Davis via email for comment.

