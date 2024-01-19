‘Now all that money is gone, just missing’: Woman makes almost $2,000 worth of returns at Home Depot. The store took the items but ‘rejected’ the returns

A user on TikTok is calling out Home Depot after alleging that the store processed her returns, then didn’t give her the money.

In a video with over 348,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Teal (@tealb1) says she applied for and received a Home Depot credit card. The reason she gives is that she is currently flipping a house, and putting the purchases on a single card allows her to better keep track of the items she purchased. Additionally, she says, she was told that returning unneeded items would be easy with the credit card.

However, she says that upon actually trying to return the items, she discovered this was not the case.

“I make it this huge f*cking return, like just under $2,000 worth of returning items and stuff like that,” she explains. “$699 that I returned went into this account that was [created] when I first opened the card—they give you a paper credit card instead of the real credit card, and so that’s just gone. Like, they can’t find it.”

For the rest of the items, she says that she was given $900. However, she was soon told that her refunds had been “rejected,” even though Home Depot kept the items. As a result, that $900 was removed from her account.

“So now, all that money’s gone,” she concludes. “Just missing.”

Teal isn’t the first to note issues with the Home Depot credit card. One user claimed they accidentally signed up for one, while another claimed that a misunderstanding with the card caused her credit score to drop by 100 points. A further TikToker and Home Depot worker even claimed that he refused to push the credit cards.

In the comments section, users encouraged Teal to go further.

“It should be the same account, no matter paper or real card…something isn’t right. Contact BBB,” said a commenter.

“Everyone says BBB but no that account is backed by an actual bank and you need to file a complaint with the CFPB,” shared another. “They will respond immediately.”

“Do yourself a favor and file a complaint with consumerfinance.gov and u will get a resolution,” offered a third. “Don’t waste your time with HD customer service.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Teal via Instagram direct message and Home Depot via email.