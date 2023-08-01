‘It was only the third time that I made that mistake’: Customer accidentally signs up for a credit card at Home Depot

A Home Depot customer claims that he signed up for a credit card by accident—but apparently, it’s not his first time making this mistake.

Justin (@high.center.of.gravity) documented his most recent credit card mishap on TikTok.

In his video, which went up on June 24 and has since gathered more than 1.1 million views, the creator shows himself holding a tired child and lets loose with a long on-screen caption.

“I accidentally signed up for a credit card at Home Depot because the lady told me that I could get 10 percent back on my purchase that day, and I thought I was just getting a rewards card like they have at other stores like Kroger,” he begins.

“And I only realized things had gone wrong when the lady told me to enter my social security number,” he continues. “But I felt too awkward and embarrassed to back out at that point.”

“My wife wasn’t thrilled, but it was only the third time that I made that mistake,” the TikToker captioned the anecdote.

According to Forbes, the Home Depot credit card “is a store card, meaning it can’t be used outside of Home Depot.” “If you are a new homeowner, have a variety of projects to do and rely on Home Depot frequently, The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card is a store card with special financing options to help fund everyday household needs,” the outlet writes.

But the article also warns, “Applying for any credit product is a decision you always should make carefully, since credit checks often lower your credit score by a few points.”

Commenters were quick to add their own thoughts about the customer’s Home Depot credit card ordeal.

“Prob the best card to accidentally get tho bc they will literally let you return anything in ANY condition up to 365 days after purchase with it,” one noted.

Someone else wrote, “I now have [a] $10,000 line of credit at Home Depot and I honestly don’t know what to do with this.”

“As a Home Depot employee, I HATED shilling [that] credit card,” added a worker. “They’re awful credit cards with awful interest rates and realistically, Home Depot is a credit card company that sells hardware.”

Many Home Depot workers have reported on their reluctance to promote the credit card, with one claiming that management even put pressure on them to do so. Another confessed, “I flat out refused to sell credit cards when I worked retail.”

Someone else on the platform had a tip for the next time the creator finds himself in this sort of pickle: “I did this once. When I got to the social security part, I said I didn’t know it just to get out.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Justin via TikTok comment for further information.