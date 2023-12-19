‘Bro forgot she was there’: Viewers divided after ‘Hinge boy’ starts DJing during date

An impromptu DJ session during a date has the internet rallying around the “Hinge boy” featured in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, posted from the Sunday Scaries TikTok account (@sundayscariesmusic), a laughing woman records a man mixing a song identified in one comment as “Numb” by groups Twin Diplomacy and Sunday Scaries on turntables behind her. “Hinge boy started DJing pls pick me up,” the video’s text overlay read.

“PSA never match with a DJ on Hinge,” the caption jokes. The video has been viewed 7.9 million times since it was first posted on Sept. 14.

Viewers got excited over the song, asserting that if the woman in the video didn’t enjoy the music, she picked the wrong date.

“If she can’t handle the vibes. She’s not the one,” one viewer opined. “I don’t make the rules.”

Such “vibes” failing to bring a smile to people’s faces isn’t rare on the internet, apparently. “This is the second DJ video I’ve seen where the only person not having fun is the person recording,” user @shinobi_magi509 shared.

“He legit brings the club home but its still not enough,” another pointed out.

“I bet you guys didn’t expect everyone to side with the DJ,” a third viewer joked.

Other viewers were more curious about what could’ve led to that moment. “I need more context. Is this his house? Did he bring his DJ equipment with him?” one asked.

“Like yea I agree it slaps but like what is she supposed to do,” user @luver.bug wrote in defense of the woman. “He’s prob been doing it for a while and will keep doing it?”

Some viewers claim the video was “clearly staged,” citing the unlikelihood that he carried his mixing tables to a date’s house. “It’s his house music – that’s all that matters!!!!” user @midnightvoodoo404 wrote.

“Clearly playing house music. so he did not bring it with him,” another user deduced. “if he brought it with him I would expect riddim.”

Staged or not, viewers agree that the Sunday Scaries possess a “genius marketing strategy” with their video. The group has 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, with “Numb” listed as its fifth most popular track at 618,567 streams.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sunday Scaries via Instagram direct message.