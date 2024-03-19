‘This is what 100K can get you’: Mechanic says a 2022 GMC Sierra just came in with engine failure after just 8,000 miles. Here’s why

In the past few months, many mechanics have gone viral after sharing which cars are considered the most reliable—and which ones shoppers should avoid.

Mechanics and long-time car owners have revealed the cars with the most reliable engines, the most reliable “sporty” cars, and which vehicles are sure to make it past 250,000 miles with proper maintenance. However, they’ve also shown the various ways cars can fail, including which SUVs are the worst ones to own.

One car that could soon be making that list is the 2022 GMC Sierra, according to a TikTok video from user @mexicanic85. In a clip with over 549,000 views, the TikToker shows the car’s engine, which is already having issues after just over 8,000 miles of driving.

“Another bites the dust,” he writes in the text overlaying the video. “8k miles and it already needs an engine.”

Commenters quickly took this video as a slight against GMC and its parent company, General Motors (GM).

“It’s a shame the direction GM is going. I have a 2004 Silverado 2500 with the bulletproof 6.0 Vortec. Still runs like new at 150k miles. Will easily go 500k,” offered a commenter. “Sadly the new ones can’t.”

“Chevy and GMC is taking a nose dive in quality and reliability,” shared another. “They are worse than Ford now. Lots of problems.”

“I work for a Warranty Company. I’ve seen more Cam/Lifter, Trans issues in the last year than the prior 14 years combined,” said a third.

Many commenters wondered what happened that led the car to be in this sorry state. In a follow-up video, the TikToker says that he isn’t sure but he has some theories.

To start, he says that the rod bearings or crank bearings are “spun,” which can require significant work to fix.

“The best case scenario for fixing a spun bearing is you’ll replace the crank, rods and pistons, but the block is often also toast so you need a complete new bottom-end on your motor,” explains Mighty Car Mods.

Back in the video, the poster speculates that the engines of these vehicles have “some sort of defect inside,” proving his point by showing an oil sample that he says was taken from the car. The sample is filled with metal shavings—a typical sign that something is wrong with the engine.

In the comments section, users claimed that they’ve had similar issues.

“Company owner just got a brand new GMC 6.2 and hit 8k and same thing,” said a commenter. “Put a new engine in it to replace the new engine in new truck.”

“My 2021 did it before the first oil change. And was under 8K miles,” revealed a second. “Mine was the push rods on driver’s side I believe 3and 4 cylinder.”

“We’ve done 10 of them at our shop already mileage ranging from 6K to 32K,” alleged a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to GM via email and @mexicanic85 via TikTok direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.