Car expert shares 3 cars with engines so reliable 'they don't know how to break'

Thinking of buying a sedan? Here are this expert’s recommendations for what to buy that will have a lasting engine.

The video is one of dozens filmed by TikTok user @rudycars2. His entire page is dedicated to informational car videos. While it seems Rudy is an expert, it’s unclear if he’s a car enthusiast, mechanic, or salesperson.

But it seems he knows his stuff since people often back him up in the comments. If you’ve been on the internet at all, you know that people will quickly call BS when they see it.

The Daily Dot has covered a few of his other car tips, including the three most reliable cars overall, reliable cars you can get for under $5,000, and cars that will last you over 300,000 miles.

In a recent viral video with more than 1 million views and counting, a car expert broke down what cars he recommends if you want a long-lasting engine.

“Engines that hate breaking,” he titled the video.

Here’s the recap of what he recommended:

2.5-liter four-cylinder engine on the Toyota Camry: “You buy a Camry, you’re really just buying peace of mind. Their four-cylinder engine is very, very, very reliable. You can’t go wrong with the Toyota Camry.”

The engine is the heart of a car. In the same way that the heart pumps blood to keep the body going, engines burn fuel to create power to keep the car going.

You want to get a car with a great engine because it’ll be more reduce the risk of breaking down on you, randomly, and save you money on repairs.

Rudy’s video has several thousand comments. Here are some of the top ones.

“Avalon is probably the best sedan money can buy,” the most liked comment, with more than 1,300 likes, read.

“My Camry has lasted over 300,000 miles and I only got my oil changed,” a person shared.

“Honda Accords 3.0l V6 is 240hp and mines got 300k I can rev that thing for years it’s invincible,” another added.

