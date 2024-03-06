‘I had a 1989 Honda Prelude’: Mechanic reveals which cars will make it past 250,000 miles

In a 1:15-minute TikTok clip that has amassed over 725,000 views, @accurateautoinc takes viewers on a unique journey through Accurate Auto in Northglenn, Colorado, seeking insights from the mechanics with a simple question: “What car is going to make it past 250,000 miles?”

The overwhelming consensus? Japanese manufacturers are the frontrunners in this durability marathon.

“I would say Honda and Toyota. I mean, within that range,” one mechanic asserts confidently at the beginning of the video, setting the tone for the rest of the responses. Another mechanic, when asked which car would make it past 250,000 miles, states, “Any car that you actually maintain,” highlighting the critical role of regular maintenance in a vehicle’s longevity.

As the video progresses, the names of Japanese automakers echo through the garage: “Toyota truck,” “Honda,” “Subaru,” and a collective nod toward, “Obviously Toyotas, some Hondas, Acuras, Nissan.” This unanimous endorsement from the mechanics underscores a broader trend in the automotive industry—Japanese vehicles’ reputation for reliability and endurance.

The comments were filled with people recommending makes and models, but one had an incredible claim. “I had a 1989 Honda Prelude. I put 440,000 on it,” the person wrote. “Toyota and Honda rule the world,” said one commenter.

However, some even had long-lasting non-Japanese makes and models. One noted: “2004 Chevy Silverado 2500 hd 6.0 318,000 no major engine work or transmission work. Still runs strong. Well maintained.”

One person co-signed one of the mechanics, “‘Any car that you actually maintain.’ Exactly.” “Maintain. Should be just fluid changes and routine maintenance,” another person added.

The preference for Japanese vehicles is more than just anecdotal. Studies and market trends support the mechanics’ claims. For instance, a comprehensive analysis by iSeeCars.com of over 260 million cars sold between 2012 and 2022 revealed that Toyota models lead the longevity pack, with eight of the 23 vehicles expected to surpass the 250,000-mile mark being Japanese brands. This aligns with the mechanics’ views, showcasing the enduring value and reliability of Japanese makes.

Moreover, the automotive industry has seen a shift toward long-term vehicle ownership. With new vehicle leasing becoming increasingly expensive due to rising transaction prices and interest rates, consumers opt to purchase their vehicles and hold onto them for extended periods. The average age of all vehicles on U.S. roads has reached a record high of 12.1 years. This indicates a growing trend of consumers seeking vehicles that can go the distance—preferably beyond 250,000 miles.

The TikTok video by @accurateautoinc highlights the expert opinions of mechanics and reflects a more significant consumer shift toward valuing longevity and reliability in their vehicles. Japanese manufacturers, notably Honda and Toyota, emerge as the top contenders for those looking to achieve the 250,000-mile milestone, underscoring the importance of brand reputation and regular maintenance in the quest for automotive endurance.

The Daily Dot contacted @accurateautoinc for comment.