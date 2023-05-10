‘I cannot recall a time that we were ever questioned’: Woman says hotels make it too easy to get ‘free’ breakfast when not a guest

There’s a series of TikToks dedicated to people showing how easy it is to walk into a hotel and get a free hotel breakfast—even if one is not a guest there. Add creator Ya Girl Soph (@itssofeeyuh) to the list.

Soph shared a five-second glimpse into a free hotel breakfast she claimed to have recently enjoyed.

In the brief video, she showed a few very short scenes of her eating breakfast at an unidentified hotel, with an on-screen caption reading, “They make it so easy to get the free hotel breakfast when you’re not staying at a hotel.”

The New York-based creator’s video generated more than 3.5 million TikTok in a week.

Soph joins @midtacoma, who boasted “I do it all the time” at a Hampton Inn, and @destinyshaude, who let TikTok know what it looks like when “you and your bestie sneak to a hotel for free breakfast,” to become part of a pantheon of moochers who went viral on the platform.

Commenters doubled-down on Soph’s notion hotels make it too easy to get breakfast for free, as many don’t question if diners are guests of the hotel. “I cannot recall a time that we were ever questioned while walking to continental breakfast,” one said.

And several pointed out, the practice was the basis of a Family Guy episode, likely referring to 2021’s “The Marrying Kind.”

But some reported that it doesn’t always go as easily as the creator made it seem and that it really depends on the hotel.

“At the hotel I work at,” one person shared, “You don’t get your cutlery until you tell us the room number and we check it off.”

“Not all hotels,” another cautioned. “Some ask for your room number and name.”

That comment led the creator to respond, “I fr just walked straight in and did not make eye contact w anyone BAHAHAH.”

Others offered other strategies to evade suspicion. “If you’re nervous,” one remarked, “just go up to a random floor and come back down then go in.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Soph via TikTok comment.