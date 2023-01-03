‘As a supervisor at Hilton, I see nothing’: TikTokers sneak into hotel to get free breakfast

If you’ve ever been craving hotel food and snuck into a hotel to get a free breakfast, you’re not alone. Maybe it sounds like an unconventional idea, but two TikTokers say they just wanted hotel breakfast food.

Destiny Shaude’ (@destinyshaude) and her “bestie” posted a TikTok video documenting their recent excursion for hotel breakfast. In the video, which garnered over 614,000 views, the two friends enter a hotel they presumably weren’t staying at. Then, they enjoy the waffles, eggs, sausage, orange juice, and other complimentary breakfast items the hotel offers to its guests.

“POV when you and your bestie sneak to a hotel for free breakfast,” the video’s on-screen text says.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the free breakfast hack.

“Hotel breakfast is not worth it,” one of the most-liked comments under the video said.

However, other viewers said they love the idea and have even been wanting to sneak into a hotel for free breakfast themselves.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long,” one viewer commented.

Another viewer shared their suggestion for making it more convincing. “See id walk in, go to the elevators and go up a few floors than come back down to make it seem more real,” they commented.

“I WAS JUST TELLING MY BF PEOPLE COULD DO THAT AFTER WE STAYED AT THIS HOTEL LMAOAOAO they don’t even look whose coming in and out !!” a third viewer said.

Some viewers, who said they work at hotels, promised not to snitch on anyone.

“As a supervisor at Hilton, i see nothing,” one user said.

Another user wrote, “As someone who works at the front desk … I ain’t see nothing.”

And others worried about how the viral nature of the video would affect this “hack” in the future. “They gone start putting the breakfast behind a keycard guarded door,” one quipped.