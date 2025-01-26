‘This truck had so much potential’: Man buys Ford Maverick. Then he issues a warning after this ‘disaster’ trip to the dealership

A new video detailing the frustrations of a truck owner trying to correct some ongoing Ford Maverick issues is enough to make you wonder if the customer service and maintenance staff at most dealerships are so clueless that they’re really from another planet.

Featured Video

In the clip that’s been viewed more than 300,000 times, Maverick owner Tyler—of the auto influencer couple Tyler and Marissa (@outoffuel)—shows us dozens of alerts on his phone for system glitches that the unnamed dealership was unable to replicate or fix.

“These are all the warnings that I get every single day,” Tyler said as he scrolled through repeated alerts for issues with the seat belt indicator lamp and tire pressure monitoring system.

“Woke up at 7am to get here on time for the appointment, and they basically wasted our whole day and only did an oil change, which takes what, 10 minutes? And then they fixed one recall [issue].”

Advertisement

Is this a lemon law legal case?

There’s a bit of a ticking clock on getting the Ford Maverick issues fixed since the truck is nearing the 36,000-mile threshold where its warranty will no longer cover those needed repairs.

For Tyler, a lemon law claim might offer some relief. Lemon laws are designed to protect consumers who purchase defective vehicles that dealerships fail to repair despite multiple attempts. According to The Consumer Law Group, a valid lemon law claim may still apply even when the dealership claims it “cannot replicate the issue.”

To qualify, the issue must significantly impair the vehicle’s use, safety, or value, and the manufacturer or dealer must have had a reasonable number of opportunities to fix it. In this case, the owner’s repeated trips for unresolved safety-related problems, such as the restraint indicator lamp and tire pressure monitoring system, could potentially meet these criteria.

Advertisement

The car expert masses gathered at Reddit have assembled a pretty thorough checklist of options for getting these elusive problems handled. They advise keeping exhaustive documentation of the Ford Maverick issues, getting a second opinion, contacting the manufacturer to escalate the issue, and considering legal action if applicable.

A long list of Ford Maverick issues

The Daily Dot has written previously about the dim view some mechanics take on the Maverick.

The Maverick, particularly recent models, has been the subject of multiple recalls and complaints about recurring issues. Common problems reported by owners include malfunctions in the Body Control Module (BCM), which manages essential vehicle functions like lights, windows, and wipers. Faults in the BCM can lead to electrical issues or even overload circuits, potentially causing broader system failures.

Advertisement

Additionally, owners on forums like Maverick Truck Club have highlighted a range of issues cropping up as early as 38,000 miles, including concerns about brakes, suspension, and interior components. These problems often occur just as warranties approach expiration, leaving owners worried about out-of-pocket repair costs.

The Ford Maverick Hybrid, specifically, has faced five recalls during a yearlong test by MotorTrend. These include issues with fuel tanks, airbag deployment, and electrical systems—raising concerns about safety and reliability for long-term use.

Viewers take owners’ side

Commenters on the video were lining up to take shots at Ford and advising the couple on how to handle their problems.

Advertisement

“Stop driving it. Get a lawyer involved ASAP. Especially if you have proof of faults,” one of them wrote.

Another said to get on the horn to the folks at Ford HQ. “Nope call Ford corporate and complain, complain, complain they will make sure it gets fixed. my mil never took hers in for a trans recall and it went out they ended up fixing it.”

Another offered that they could just be running into a common practice for dealership garages.

“It’s less a ford issue in more of a dealer issue.All I dealers, do that because they don’t want to deal with the warranty work.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Tyler and Marissa via direct message and to Ford via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.