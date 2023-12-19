‘You’re a hungry boy today, huh?’: Man says Chipotle worker food-shamed him after he ordered $25 bowl

Content Warning: This article contains a brief discussion of disordered eating.

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing a comment he received from a Chipotle worker after placing a large order.

TikTok user Bobby “Kazz” Kasmire (@bobbykazz) is a creator who frequently posts content related to eating disorders. For years, Kasmire has documented his journey with eating disorders, sharing regular updates with viewers and offering tips for how they, too, can improve their relationship with food.

Recently, he posted a video about an interaction he had at Chipotle. According to Kasmire, he was “really hungry” and decided to order “pretty much everything.” This resulted in a bowl that was packed to the brim with food.

“I go to the register to pay, and the guy at the register literally reads my order from top to bottom, which has never happened before,” Kasmire recalls. “He reads f*cking everything, and after that he looks me dead in the eye and he goes, ‘Oh, so you’re a hungry boy today, huh?’”

“Yeah, dude, I’m a hungry boy,” Kasmire says. “Yep. You caught me, man. Sue me. I’m sorry, you know. Now I’m gonna think about that with every bite I take of this Chipotle.”

The total cost of the meal, Kasmire notes, was $25. In a comment, he clarifies that he found the worker’s comment “hilarious.”

“I think he was trying to have some light banter,” he shared in response to a comment. “It’s ok I thought it was funny.”

idk if I can eat chipotle the same ever again now

Even though Kasmire handled the situation well, in the comments section, users shared how experiences like these spoke to their own anxieties surrounding food.

“I always think I’ve come so far with my relationship with food and then someone comments on what I’m eating and I die inside,” wrote a user.

“I’ll be so confident then someone will simply perceive my eating habits and I’ll either crumble or throw hands,” added another.

“Time to stop commenting on what people eat,” stated a third. “If someone’s body is telling them they need food, let them have f***ing food. You deserve to enjoy your chipotle minus guilt.”

“I try not to take peoples comments on my food to heart but it’s so f***ing hard sometimes,” admitted a further TikToker.

For more information about eating disorders or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Eating Disorders Organization.