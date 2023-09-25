‘They’re typically too stunned to argue back’: Single woman explains what she does when she’s on a date and realizes she doesn’t want a second one

A woman shares her tactic when she doesn’t want a second date with someone–she lies about her views on the moon.

The video features TikTok user Jo Brundza (@jobrundza) who shares one of her “favorite bits.” One of them is what she does when she doesn’t want a second date.

“From that realization and on, I spend the rest of the date trying to convince the other person that I don’t think the moon is real,” she says. However, she says not that the moon landing is fake, but that the moon itself “is not real.”

She revealed the typical end result of the interaction in the caption, writing, “They’re typically too stunned to argue back.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brundza via TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up over 294,000 views as of Monday, with viewers reacting to the dating tip.

“‘So it’s a Truman show type thing? Cool, cool, cool,’” one viewer joked.

“You should say the moon landing was on a different planets moon if they bring it up,” a second wrote.

Others revealed their own methods of not ensuring a second date.

“I say horoscopes are the destiny, tarot cards are the truth, barbie movie is the new Bible, they lose interest so fast,” one user shared.

“I start sobbing or make them think I am completely unhinged, then agree when they say ‘it’s not gonna work.’ Makes them mad and makes me giggle,” a second commented.

However, Brundza wasn’t the only one who has done bizarre things on a first date. One TikTok user brought her along her first date to get cash for her ex so that her ex could get her nails done. Another woman ghosted her date after refusing to split the check.