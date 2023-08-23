woman speaking outside with caption 'this is supposed supposedly our first date' (l) woman speaking outside with caption 'she just withdrew money at the nearest ATM' (c) woman speaking outside with caption 'for her ex' (r)

@jsiim/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘I’m escorting this motherf*cker to her ex-lover’: Woman brings first date to meet up with ex

'I hate it here.'

Posted on Aug 23, 2023

A TikToker says that while on a first date, the woman she met up with went to an ATM to get cash for her ex so that her ex could get her nails done.

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, Jordan Simone (@jsiim) says that she’s on a first date with a girl who just withdrew money from an ATM—while on the date—to give to her ex.

“So now I’m escorting this motherf*cker to her ex-lover,” Simone says in her video. “The money’s for nails.”

Simone says that the girl was walking next to her as she recorded the video but asked not to be on camera. On Wednesday afternoon, Simone’s video had almost 125,000 views.

@jsiim

entering my hetero era

♬ original sound – simone

In a comment, Simone says she went home after the events in the video transpired.

Commenters on Simone’s video were as surprised by the date’s behavior as Simone was.

“I was judging you for recording this at first but the explanation,” @eeeeentropy commented. “Oh my god.”

“EXCUSE ME?!?!” @oatmilktitti3z wrote.

“I love that you called this out in the moment,” @ch1cad00dle commented. “And then exited.”

Others said they’d had similar experiences on their own dates.

“This has happened to me too,” @adizzleswizzle28 commented. “It’s truly a hellscape.”

“Mine was still co parenting a damn pet and was texting her everyday cus they’re just ‘bestfriends,'” @kcbynature wrote. “I hate it here tooooo.”

Aug 23, 2023

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

