‘I’m escorting this motherf*cker to her ex-lover’: Woman brings first date to meet up with ex

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, Jordan Simone (@jsiim) says that she’s on a first date with a girl who just withdrew money from an ATM—while on the date—to give to her ex.

“So now I’m escorting this motherf*cker to her ex-lover,” Simone says in her video. “The money’s for nails.”

Simone says that the girl was walking next to her as she recorded the video but asked not to be on camera. On Wednesday afternoon, Simone’s video had almost 125,000 views.

In a comment, Simone says she went home after the events in the video transpired.

Commenters on Simone’s video were as surprised by the date’s behavior as Simone was.

“I was judging you for recording this at first but the explanation,” @eeeeentropy commented. “Oh my god.”

“EXCUSE ME?!?!” @oatmilktitti3z wrote.

“I love that you called this out in the moment,” @ch1cad00dle commented. “And then exited.”

Others said they’d had similar experiences on their own dates.

“This has happened to me too,” @adizzleswizzle28 commented. “It’s truly a hellscape.”

“Mine was still co parenting a damn pet and was texting her everyday cus they’re just ‘bestfriends,'” @kcbynature wrote. “I hate it here tooooo.”