‘One year??! That’s not enough I might have to quit’: Worker counts a year’s worth of tips after getting fired from European Wax Center

Viewers expressed mixed feelings after watching a European Wax Center worker count out one year’s worth of tips in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, Jessica (@thekittystripper) reveals that she just got fired from the waxing chain. She explains that she’s been saving up her tips for about a year and is going to see how much she made now that she’s out of a job.

“Im finally free,” she captioned the video. In a comment, she described her experience working there as “traumatic” but did not elaborate on why.

She shows two boxes filled up with tip envelopes from European Wax Center that she then dumps out into a large pile. There appear to be at least 100 envelopes.

She proceeds to take all of the cash out of the envelopes, fanning them out in her hands in front of the camera. Throughout the remainder of the video, Jessica speeds up the clips of her counting out the money, occasionally pausing to give updates.

By the end, she reveals that all her tips totaled to $2,051. She goes on to explain that the money is from June 2022 to May 2023, and she has taken some money out throughout that time.

“If you’re a service provider let this be your sign to save your tips for a couple of months,” she says.

The video has garnered more than 400,000 views and over 160 comments since it was shared Wednesday.

Jessica never explains why she was fired from European Wax Center, but several commenters shared that people they know have been fired from the chain or that quitting their job there was the “best thing” they’ve done.

“I feel like every waxer I’ve ever had at EWC has been fired lol what do they have going on,” a person asked.

Many people commended Jessica for her financial discipline.

“That’s actually so smart ! My impulsiveness I’d spend it right away lol. But save some of it,” one person said.

“You are so disciplined I love that for you,” another commented.

“I wish I was disciplined enough to save my tips I spend them the next day,” a third wrote.

Others were underwhelmed by the final amount.

“A whole year of saving fenna be gone in an hour for rent,” a person said.

“All that for a year seemed like way more lol,” another wrote.

In a comment response, Jessia shared that she also got tips from people who paid with a card, but those tips went directly to her paycheck, and she was taxed on them.

