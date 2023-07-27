‘The whole team had to assist to get it out’: Customer’s finger gets stuck in toilet flusher at luxury Chanel store

Luxury shoppers expect a luxury experience—free drinks, looks catered to your desires, and getting your finger stuck in the toilet flusher.

Wait, what?

While it might not be on everyone’s luxury shop checklist, that’s exactly what happened to the sister of TikTok user Meredith McKernan (@meredithmckernan) on a recent trip to the Chanel store in Venice, Italy.

“Im still laughing,” McKernan wrote in the caption of the video, which has over 886,000 views as of Thursday morning. “My sisters finger got stuck in the [toilet] flusher at the chanel store in venice and the whole team had to assist to get it out.”

“Traumatizing but also one if the funniest things ive ever seen lmao,” she adds.

In the video, one can see various staff members attempting to remove her finger from the toilet flushing mechanism. One staff member uses soap; another utilizes a wrench.

This isn’t the first time someone on TikTok has documented a bathroom experience gone awry. In September 2022, a TikTok user shared his experience as a new employee trying to leave a bathroom that required a key card, which he did not have, to exit. In February of this year, a TikToker showcased how her brother got stuck in and eventually freed from a Wingstop bathroom.

Back on McKernan’s video, commenters were endlessly amused by this curious display.

“You deserve a free bag for this lol,” wrote a commenter.

“My anxiety would have made me leave the store with it on my finger and dealt with it elsewhere,” added another.

“This will be one of your best stories trust me,” stated a third. “Who can say that they stuck their finger at a CHANEL.”

“Well at least you got yourself a Chanel ring,” joked an additional commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chanel via email and McKernan via Instagram direct message.