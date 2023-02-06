‘Why do they have that type of lock on a bathroom?’: Customer gets trapped in Wingstop bathroom

A new fear has been unlocked for many TikTokers after a recent video from user Allie (@allymander_20) went viral.

In a clip with over 305,000 views, Allie says that while her brother was using the bathroom at a Seattle-based Wingstop location, the lock became jammed and he was unable to exit. This led to the fire department having to break him out.

According to Allie, the whole ordeal lasted 40 minutes.

@allymander_20 What an eventful night my brother was stuck for a good 40mins. He has the worse luck 😂 ♬ original sound – Allie VanWetter

In the video, one can see Allie explaining to the staff that, though the door appears unlocked, the mechanism has failed in such a way that the door has remained locked.

Because of this, someone placed a call to the fire department. They eventually manage to pry the door open, freeing Allie’s brother.

“What an eventful night,” Allie writes in the caption. [My brother] has the wors[t] luck.”

At first, many users questioned how such a thing was even possible.

“Why do they need that level of security on their bathroom door?!?” asked a user.

Allie later explained in a comment that “there’s a dead bolt on the inside that wasn’t working. and the employees said they didn’t have a key.”

As for why they called the fire department, Allie says that the store did not know what to do and that they called the non-emergency number. The TikToker also noted that they did not get their meal comped.

Allie’s brother, Nicholas, later posted a video showing his perspective during the whole affair.

Back in the comments section of Allie’s video, some users shared their own stories of similar experiences.

“Colleague got stuck in the elevator during night shift, I had to call the fire department,” recalled a user.

“That happened to me , but the bathroom was really tiny I had no phone and the worker had headphones on & could not hear me banging on a metal door,” added another.

“This literally happened to me when I was changing in a gas station on prom night,” shared a third.

That said, many commenters agreed that there was a silver lining to the situation.

As one user put it, “at least he wasn’t stuck somewhere he couldn’t use the bathroom.”

The Daily Dot reached out to both Allie and Nicholas via TikTok comment, and Wingstop via email.