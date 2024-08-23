‘Least suspicious bag of white powder’: What happens if you bring fiber powder in your checked airport luggage?

If the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has rummaged through your luggage, you might find a little slip in it from TSA that says “Notice of Bag Inspection.” That’s what happened to TikToker Anna Mckay (@unafraidduck757), and they suspect their clear plastic baggie with beige fiber powder was the culprit.

“I opened my luggage and had an inspection tag on it, and everything looked normal until I got to my bag of fiber, and it looked like it had been rummaged through because this is not how I packed it,” Mckay said, showing viewers the fiber before laughing.

The video has over 812,000 views and more than 12,600 likes as of this writing.

Mckay’s experience isn’t isolated

The Daily Dot has previously covered unexpected TSA inspections. For instance, one traveler said they missed their flight due to the inspection process for the Kinder’s Buttery Steakhouse seasoning they were trying to fly with.

Viewers in the comments section also related to Mckay and shared similar experiences.

“This happened to me once when I traveled with bricks of tamales,” one commenter wrote.

A second shared, “I have those every trip because I come home with dozens of bagels from New York.”

“Mine got searched because i brought home 5lbs worth of smooth rocks home from Alaska,” another said. “[They] definitely looked like what TSA thought they looked like on x-ray.”

What does TSA say about traveling with fiber powder?

One viewer even corroborated Mckay’s suspicion about why their bag was searched. “Former TSA officer here … any powdery substance has to be tested before being put underneath the plane,” they claimed.

While TSA’s list of approved foods on its website does not mention supplements such as fiber powders, it does list recommendations for similar-looking items such as baby formula. TSA allows baby formula in your checked bag and has special instructions for baby formula in your carry-on, such as letting a TSA officer know about it and having it screened separately outside of your luggage.

However, detailed instructions for powdery substances like fiber powder in your checked bag are not listed to help avoid the inspection process Mckay went through.

