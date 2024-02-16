‘Will I ever fly again ?’: Traveler gets detained at airport because of her Kinder’s Buttery Steakhouse seasoning

There are certain items you can’t bring onto a plane, such as firearms and ammunition, which can lead to detainment. In a now-viral video, a woman revealed how her bottle of Kinder’s Buttery Steakhouse seasoning landed her in detainment by TSA.

TikToker Bailee (@bailee_gardner11) shared her experience at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, through a series of photos with captions in a slideshow. In the first photo, a bottle of Kinder’s Buttery Steakhouse seasoning sat on a table. According to the content creator, her seasoning tested positive as a bomb. Afterward, she wrote that TSA had detained her and that she was at risk of landing on the No Fly List. This made her panic. “My plane leaves in 15 minutes. Will I make it? Will I ever fly again?” she asked.

Luckily, Bailee said TSA released her from detainment. However, she said she missed her flight. In a nutshell, “Seasonings can be bombs, TSA has authority, no flights until 11pm. I’m still allowed to travel though,” she concluded.

In the caption, she tagged Kinder’s Seasoning and Sauce, pleading, “please help a girl out, i just wanted to bring home my seasoning and ended up missing my flight.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Bailee via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, Kinder’s Seasoning and Sauce via contact form, and TSA via press email. The video amassed 1.2 million views, and viewers believed this was normal Phoenix TSA behavior.

“Classic seasoning bomb trick, always works,” one viewer wrote.

“Honestly an average mid-afternoon experience at TSA at phoenix,” a second commented.

In addition, several viewers said Bailee wasn’t alone.

“I’m not even kidding the exact same thing happened to me….literally the same flavor,” one viewer shared.

“THE SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME WITH THE KINDERS GARLIC SALT I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE,” a second said.

“They took my garlic salt and pancake mix one time,” a third stated.

In the comments section, Bailee shared, “i had to pay for a new flight out of pocket and didn’t get a credit or single cent from the airline fyi.”

Is seasoning permitted on flights? According to TSA’s website, yes, you can bring dry seasonings because they are a solid food item. However, “liquid or gel food items larger than 3.4 oz are not allowed in carry-on bags and should be placed in your checked bags if possible,” the site states. Moreover, TSA recommends separating these items and keeping your bags organized to make the screening process easier and keep the line flowing.