‘Etsy has so gone down the drain!’: Small business owner says Etsy shut down her shop, refunded all her customers. She had already shipped out all the product

A small business owner from Vancouver, Canada is pleading with Etsy after she claims the site shut down her store and refunded all of her orders, even though she had already shipped out the product.

In a video with over 177,000 views, TIkTok user Samantha (@ryercat) alleges that Etsy scammed her out of “hundreds if not thousands” of dollars.

For context, Samantha runs a cat-focused dental hygiene company. Knowing that many sellers had found success on Etsy, she recently decided to also list her products on the site.

To promote her new store, she reached out to previous customers via email and offered them a 30% discount for ordering via her new Etsy store. According to Samantha, this move was simply designed to draw more attention to the store, as the hefty discount meant she was not making much profit.

However, after she had already fulfilled many orders from this sale, Etsy informed her that her store was being shut down.

In the process of shutting down her store, Samantha claims that the site reached out to customers and told them they could get a refund or say they still wanted the item. This is despite the fact that, as Samantha says, she had already shipped all of the orders.

After many users claimed they still wanted the item, Samantha says that Etsy simply decided to refund her customers, leaving Samantha to foot the bill for all previous orders.

Samantha alleges that she has reached out to Etsy multiple times to figure out what happened, but she has only received replies from bots.

“I get that you need to create a safe environment on these platforms…[so that] people aren’t getting scammed as a consumer. I completely understand that,” she says. “But to be refunding orders that have already been placed, already have valid tracking, without contacting the seller like, ‘hey, what’s going on?’ I don’t even know what the problem is — they’re just refunding people!”

Numerous users online have complained about Etsy in the past, ranging from the site’s allegedly poor security to high fees for sellers. These complaints continued in the comments section of Samantha’s video.

“Etsy has soooo gone down the drain! If you’re on Reddit take a look at the Etsy seller subreddit,” stated a user. “there’s so many ppl this happens to.”

“@Etsy why haven’t you guys fixed this yet? You guys need to do better for sellers like this,” shared another.

“@Etsy hates their sellers…I’ve had issues with them as well. Terrible platform,” added a third. “I’m so sorry this is happening to you.”

“Every day another story on here makes me never want to shop on @Etsy again,” declared an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha and Etsy via email.