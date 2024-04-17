‘PPL don’t understand how lucrative this business is’: Entrepreneur accused of ‘taking advantage of’ immigrant labor. It backfires

An entrepreneur fired back at people who accused him of exploiting immigrant labor for his cleaning business.

In a TikTok with over 2,900 views, pro athlete turned entrepreneur Parker Jay Smith (@Parkerjaysmith) addressed the accusations and offered up his business insights.

“Sounds like you’re taking advantage of immigrant labor,” the TikToker read at the start of the clip.

The accusation was leveled in the comments section of a previous video, which explained the intricacies of how he runs his cleaning business.

“First of all, bull take right off the jump,” he fired back at the commenter.

The man then explained how much his workers make as a rebut to the allegation that he exploits labor.

“I have a house cleaner this year who’s gonna make between 90 and 100,000 dollars cleaning houses for me,” he said.

According to Indeed, the average salary for a cleaner in the United States is $36,762.

To offer viewers perspective, he questioned whether or not workers could make that kind of salary doing similar labor.

“What other skill of that kind do you think she could make that kind of money doing?” he asked.

The man then went on to say that his worker “does no administrative work” and “gets weekends off.”

“She’s not working crazy, crazy hours,” he continued.

He also said she gets nights off, has a fair schedule, and only does what she is good at—cleaning houses.

In the clip’s comments section, many defended the employer.

“Your cleaner making more than this dude who commented,” user IG: JONMELILLO wrote.

“You seem authentic!!! I bet your a good boss,” another viewer added.

“100k?? I’m in Wisconsin if you need a detail oriented cleaner!” user Adam said.

In his previous video, the employer called out another commenter who did not understand how he ran his business.

“These are the people that are never gonna get it,” he said while pointing to another comment.

The comment read, “If this were true, you would not justify your salary. This is a scam.”

Smith then explained that he runs a “home service business” that employs independent contractors.

“But they’re not an employee,” he said. “We’re not running a business where we have to pay into payroll tax and all that stuff.”

Instead, Smith said he brings in clients with marketing, secures jobs, and then pays his workers half to complete the work.

Smith has gone viral with content related to his cleaning service before. Earlier this year, the Daily Dot reported on a video he posted about firing an employee that garnered over 4 million views.

