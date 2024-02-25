Airbnb host says he had to fire his cleaning staff over Ring video

A user’s video on TikTok has gone viral after he revealed he fired a mother and a son after an Airbnb‘s Ring doorbell video caught them in a lie. The video, posted on Feb. 21 has since garnered over 4.6 million views.

Parker Jay Smith (@parkerjaysmith1), who had hired the mother and son as part of his cleaning staff, explained that he had initially been pleased with their work. However, problems began to arise when the son was sent to clean large houses on his own.

“When I sent him to big houses, the attention to detail was just not there, and so I was like, OK, I’m gonna reel him back in [and] get him back to only cleaning with her.”

“Now, a few weeks ago, I assigned a clean to her. And without telling me she sent her son instead because she ended up getting busy,” Smith revealed in the video.

The TikToker recounted how he initially overlooked the infraction, but gave the following warning: “You can’t do that without telling me. I’m gonna let it slide this one time, but you can’t send some without telling me. I need to know who exactly is entering someone’s home, when they’re entering, and I need to be able to have control over the situation.”

Despite this warning, a similar incident occurred a few weeks later. Smith alleges he assigned a cleaning job to the mother for an “Airbnb turn”— a job he described as important and booked by a big client.

After the cleaning job was completed, the customer contacted Smith to express dissatisfaction with the service. Smith then reached out to the mother, who denied any shortcomings in the cleaning job and insisted that she had personally completed the task.

Smith relayed this information back to the customer, informing him that the mother had denied the allegations. However, according to the TikToker, the customer provided proof in the form of photos of the uncleaned areas and a Ring doorbell camera footage showing a bearded man, presumably the son, entering the house and doing the cleaning.

Smith concluded the video by saying, “I can’t have a service provider that I don’t trust and we can’t be sending people that aren’t invited into somebody’s home,” before asking his viewers what they would’ve done in his shoes.

In the comment section, viewers expressed support for the business owners’ decision, with one commenter saying, “No second chances!! It’s YOUR company, YOUR reputation!!”

A second added, “She blatantly lied. That’s grounds for termination even if this was the 1st time she sent someone else.”

“This is also a safety thing. As the boss, you HAVE to know WHO is going into customers houses,” another remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Parker Jay Smith via Instagram direct messages for comment.