‘You had us in the first half not gunna lie’: Customer calls out Dunkin’ for never making drinks the same. Dunkin’ responds

A customer is taking Dunkin’ to task for what he says is a total inconsistency in how its drinks are prepared.

In a viral TikTok with over 2 million views, content creator Logan Conover (@loganconover_) speaks directly to the coffee and donuts brand.

“I Love the Dunkin’ cup design because there’s little lines on it that tell the employees exactly how much liquid to put in,” Logan begins, jumping excitedly.

“Yes! I love that. I love when you make life easier for employees. Why does it taste different every time?” he asks suddenly.

“I get the same thing every single time. Why is it different every time?” he asks again as the video ends.

Logan’s caption reads, “@Dunkin love u but also I literally don’t even know what’s in this.”

“As a Dunkin employee drinks are made entirely based on our vibe check for the day,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Literally stopped going to Dunkin for this reason,” another viewer began. “You’re either getting the yummiest drink ever or literal dish water and there is no in between.”

“As an ex Dunk employee, our machines are never calibrated the same way from day to day for milk and sugar, iced batches are made without exact amounts,” a third commenter explained.

Logan humorously responded to their comment, writing, “Omg I can’t believe you broke the NDA for this.”

Even Dunkin’ responded to Logan’s TikTok, writing, “you had us in the first half not gunna lie,” referring to Logan’s sudden shift in the video from praising the brand to critiquing its drinks.

Logan brought up another gripe with the company, responding to its comment with a second video in which he questions changes in its drink rewards system.

“Dunkin’, thank you for your comment—way to dodge the question. Here’s another one you can dodge: why is it 500 points to get a free drink on your app now instead of 200 like it used to be? Why’d you double it 2.5 times? Anyway, talk soon!” Logan says with a smile.

According to the company’s Dunkin Rewards program, customers earn 10 points for every dollar spent. Among eight total reward tiers starting at 150 points, 500 points will notably earn you a free hot or iced coffee, while a frozen drink or Signature Latte will cost you 900 points.

