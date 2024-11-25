Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, known online as Dr Disrespect, is joining the right-wing video platform Rumble, securing a deal to oversee its gaming division.

In a blog post on Monday, Rumble revealed that the popular online gamer would provide exclusive content for the video-sharing platform.

“As part of an agreement that includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation, Dr Disrespect will provide exclusive content to Rumble Premium for his ‘Champions Club’ community,” the press release said. “Dr Disrespect will also lead Rumble Gaming, acting as an advisor and helping to build the Rumble Gaming community.”

The news was widely shared on Monday among right-wing figures, including conservative commentator Dan Bongino, one of the largest shareholders at Rumble.

Dr Disrespect Will Lead Rumble Gaming & Join Rumble Premium https://t.co/L46Mv93oLj — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 25, 2024

But the news is receiving mixed reviews given Dr Disrespect’s history.

In 2020, he raised eyebrows after getting banned without explanation from the video game streaming platform Twitch. In 2024, a Twitch employee revealed that Dr Disrespect had kicked off for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Dr Disrespect eventually admitted that the claims were true, before editing his post to remove the word “minor” from it.

“Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes,” he wrote.

Following the ban, Dr Disrespect streamed on YouTube, although the Google-owned platform demonetized his account over the scandal as well.

The streamer grew a dedicated fan base playing popular video games like Call of Duty.

In response to Bongino’s post on X, right-wing users are expressing an array of emotions. Many appear excited to have the controversial gamer on Rumble.

“Huge win for Rumble!” one user wrote.

“Ohhh! Can’t wait!” another added.

Others, however, questioned whether the decision was a smart move given Dr Disrespect’s baggage.

“I have to admit that I was a fan of his but with what happened and he lost all of his partners due to his inappropriate contact with the minor,” one commenter said. “It may be risky, just keep an on this one.”

Nevertheless, the pushback seems minor at best. Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski is likewise celebrating the deal by arguing that Dr Disrepect “will give a much-needed injection into our gaming category.”

Rumble appears ready to ramp up its live stream video game offerings to compete with sites like Twitch, which have gained right-wing detractors for content moderation policies like booting Dr Disrespect and Adin Ross.

Last week, rumors flew that the major creator joining Rumble would be Ross.

Dr Disrespect will make his debut stream on Dec. 2.

