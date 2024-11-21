Adin Ross with be live streaming with Trump again—this time from the White House

Streamer Adin Ross is leveling up his partnership with President-elect Donald Trump. The online personality announced that he’ll be hosting a second interview with the president-elect—this time live from the White House after Trump takes office.

The planned broadcast will stream on Rumble, the conservative-friendly platform backed by Trump, marking a shift from Ross’s first interview with the former president, which aired on Kick.

The White House stream could become the first live interview Trump gave to the public after winning the election, the first live interview by a sitting president with a content creator, and the first interview a president ever gave straight to a media network he has financial ties to.

This announcement follows the rumors of Ross signing a $100 million, two-year contract with Rumble. The speculation was sparked by Daily Loud, an account on X. If confirmed, this could be one of the highest streaming deals in history.

The controversial streamer is rumored to have sold his 30% equity stake in Kick, the platform that gained attention for its loose moderation and high-profile signings of Twitch exiles. Ross joined Kick after being banned from Twitch in early 2023.

Ross is known for wild stunts, controversial remarks, and high-profile guests. He became famous playing Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K on Twitch, until he was permanently banned by the platform in 2023 for repeated use of hateful slurs.

Rumble, a video-sharing platform with strong ties to Trump, partnered with his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in 2021 to provide infrastructure for Truth Social, hosting the site and its video efforts.

Its close association with Trump has made it a hub for conservative creators and audiences.

Presidents typically grant their first sit downs to major news networks. In 2017, Trump sat down with ABC News several weeks into his presidency.

Ross’ last interview with Trump, which streamed live from Mar-a-Lago, drew nearly 600,000 concurrent viewers. The stream included bizarre moments like Ross gifting Trump a Cybertruck with the former president’s face plastered on it, generating social media buzz.

Many credit Trump’s success in engaging younger male demographics to his strategic appearances within the “manosphere,” a loose network of conservative-leaning podcasters, social media influencers, and streamers that speak to the young male demographic.

Trump’s appearance alongside Ross is part of a broader effort to bypass traditional media and engage with audiences directly.

Ross himself takes credit for Trump’s win.

“The Adin Ross Affect [sic] Now our president is Donald Trump, my stream did have some impact,” said Ross in a Nov. 6 quote tweet mocking his interview for harming Trump’s chances.

Trump’s team mentioned Ross by name in the wake of his victory.

In his victory speech, Trump invited UFC President Dana White to the stage, who expressed gratitude to several influencers, stating, “I want to thank the Nelk Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With The Boys, and last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan.”

