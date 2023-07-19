‘Some people have regular jobs and also DoorDash’: DoorDash driver shuts down critics who tell her to ‘get a regular job’

The phrase “get a real job” is often lobbed at positions that are devalued for working adults, such as working in food service or retail. In the era of food delivery, it is a phrase many DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub drivers have heard before.

One DoorDash runner, Chelsea (@finnandquinn), has an answer for such critics: food delivery is a real job. The poster has previously gone viral for explaining which orders may be advantageous for Dashers to decline.

It is a job, she says, that many folks may take on to supplement income made at a typical full-time job, as well as one that is flexible and works for many purposes, such as needing to work around the schedule of others, or being a working parent.

She says that some folks who choose to work for DoorDash may not be able to work a regular job. Most of the time, Chelsea adds, it is not sustainable to constantly take non-tipped orders when factoring in time, gas, and mileage.

“I like to be respected by the customer while doing DoorDash,” she says. “Most customers are not disrespectful, but you have to understand that we only take orders that is appropriate for our time, gas, and mileage. That’s kind of the concept.”

When customers do not tip, Chelsea says, it negatively impacts food delivery drivers because they are not paid a regular wage in conjunction with tipping.

“They’re doing a service and they have to be able to make a certain amount of money with their time,” she says in the video. “So if you’re not tipping, they’re not going to take the order, they’re not going to make enough money to be able to survive. That’s the whole point.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chelsea via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Multiple viewers shared that they and their loved ones not only had full-time jobs, but they also work for food delivery apps like DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to supplement their income.

“my husband works 5:30-3:30at his job and then we uber eats after hes off cuz LIFE IS EXPENSIVE,” one commenter wrote.

“I am a RN and do Doordash, Ubereats and Instacart on the side,” another said. “Vacay and extra money is great!”

“I have a part time job and deliver with Uber eats,” a third commented. “I started to work with Uber eats because I needed extra money to pay the bills. Most minimum wage jobs don’t pay enough to keep up with expenses.”