‘And this is why you stay broke’: DoorDasher shares which orders drivers should decline. Not everyone agrees

A DoorDash driver provided tips for those new to the trade, including the range of orders they should decline.

The TikTok video came from creator Chelsea Jo, who focuses on DoorDash content on her @finnandquinn account. This particular video, which went up on June 22, garnered 144,000 views as of Sunday.

“Hi, I’m here to help you if you’ve ever thought about DoorDashing,” she begins, getting right into the meat of her message. “Let’s talk about why you should decline some of these orders.”

As an example, she cites one order that’s for 4.1 miles paying out $5.50, but notes that the 4.1-mile route is “not a highway” and will take too long to justify the low rate.

“Now, this distance is one hell of a distance but it says $12.50,” she says, in front of a screenshot of another order. “That’s more than $5.50 … but not for 13.3 miles. Absolutely the fruit not!”

She also visits a common DoorDasher mantra—”no tip, no trip”—before assessing another option. “Now this does have a tip, but it ain’t enough,” she says. “Not for that far. You gonna be starving, my friend.”

The creator notes it’s not just long trips drivers should decline. She says, of a 1.79-mile trip only offering $2.50, “I wouldn’t throw your food from one building to the next for $2.50. I wouldn’t even chew it up and spit it out to you for $2.50.”

Commenters brought their perspectives to the table.

“Customers don’t know where you’re driving from or how many miles you’re driving,” one argued.

Someone else countered, “But customers do see the miles between them and the store before they choose. In most cases u go by that to determine a good tip.”

“Find a new job or shut up and deal with,” one person suggested.

That led the creator to remark, “Ew what a bad person.”

Someone else sprang to her defense, saying, “The crazy part is, we don’t have to take low tip or no tip orders. So we won’t.”

“And this is why you stay broke lol,” another critic observed. “Gotta earn them bigger dash orders,” adding, “declining small ones bc your greedy isn’t gonna get you better tips lol.”

“When we do tip high,” someone else relayed, “dashers mess up the orders or don’t deliver it upon delivery instructions.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via email.