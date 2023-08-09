‘I delivered it to you so I know you got the food’: DoorDash driver catches customer lying about not receiving delivery

In a viral TikTok video, a DoorDash driver confronted a customer who claimed that he didn’t deliver their original order.

The video was posted by @dashdropdaily, an account that posts videos about the experiences of DoorDash workers. It is unclear whether Dashers submit their videos to the account or if the videos are taken from TikTok and reposted.

In the minute-long clip, a Dasher sitting in their car explains why they’re on their way to confront a lying customer. For their own protection and the protection of the customer, the person has the camera pointed away from their face, so neither is recognizable.

He goes on to say that he recently delivered an order, but the person called the restaurant and claimed they never got their meal. The Dasher in the TikTok said they got assigned the re-delivery.

“This is to call out a customer that abuses the system, OK? If I get deactivated for this that’s messed up in itself because that’s basically you endorsing this kind of behavior,” the delivery driver said.

The video then jumps to a clip in which the camera is pointing at the driver’s feet, and the customer’s front door is partially visible. The Dasher proceeds to knock on the door, and a person shortly comes out to get their food.

The Dasher asks the customer why the order had to be delivered, and they say the other person never showed. The man filming ends up revealing that he’s the one who delivered their previous order.

“I delivered it to you so I know you got the food,” he says.

He tells the person that actions like making a false non-delivery claim can get a Dasher deactivated.

“I don’t want to lose my job because someone wants an extra taco. I just want to let you know I will be reporting you as a fraudulent customer,” the man says before the customer shuts the door in his face.

“And you will be removed from the platform. Enjoy your food,” he says in a raised voice so the person can hear him through the door.

The video has garnered more than 30,000 views and dozens of comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

Several commenters shared how they prevent issues like this as delivery drivers.

“I now use a GPS time stamped photo app for all my hand it to me orders!” one commenter said.

“Bodycam always(losfom wd7 128g all day batt)” another shared.

Others said the man should have shown the person’s face. A few argued that food delivery services should require a signature from the customer.

“I still don’t understand ehy food delivery doesn’t require signatures!?!?!?” one viewer questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and to @dashdropdaily via TikTok comment.