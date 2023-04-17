‘I paid $16 for some chopped up chicken’: DoorDash customer receives Chipotle burrito bowl with no toppings

A DoorDash customer on TikTok was livid after ordering a Chipotle burrito bowl with the works—and only receiving a scoop of chicken.

In the viral TikTok, Rae (@rae_1908) explains that she was craving Chipotle while she was at work, so she ordered a chicken burrito bowl from the restaurant through DoorDash.

Somehow, the app did not properly record her full order, which included rice, lettuce, queso, sour cream, and guac (which Chipotle charges extra for), among other fixings.

When the delivery person hands her the food, it felt much lighter than she would expect, Rae explains in the clip.

“I’m like, ‘Why does the bag feel so light?'” she says.

It’s because the only thing in the bowl was a few ounces of cubed chicken rolling around the container.

“I just spent $16 on just straight chicken! When I tell y’all I’m so mad right now,” she says.

While she explained the situation to DoorDash, the company only provided her a $3 refund, she said in the caption.

A few commenters said they’ve recently experienced similar issues with the DoorDash app.

“They did that to me recently as well,” another said.

“It kept happening to me so I don’t use door dash anymore. GrubHub or UberEATS has been good for me so far,” a person shared.

Another commenter had a theory about what was happening.

“These mistakes are all intentional glitches through DoorDash to try to scam the customers stop using their service? This is the 20th video I’ve seen,” the person said.

